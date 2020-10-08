AMD is all set to introduce its next-generation Zen 3 powered Ryzen 5000 series CPUs today which will be part of its Vermeer desktop family. The family is all set to be announced during a keynote by AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, who will be presenting the new lineup and also talk in detail about the CPU architectural upgrades and performance improvements that we can expect from the new lineup.

Watch The AMD Ryzen 5000 "Zen 3" CPU Announcement Here, Live! - The High-Performance Journey Continues For Ryzen CPUs!

The AMD Ryzen 5000 "Vermeer" CPUs based on the Zen 3 core architecture will be announced almost one and a half years after the Ryzen 3000 "Matisse" CPUs. The Matisse family was first introduced all the way back at Computex 2019 where AMD unveiled several chips & also talked about specifications and performance numbers. The Matisse family got several additions which included the flagship Ryzen 9 3950X and the recently released Ryzen 3000 XT family.

AMD Big Navi “Radeon RX 6000” Graphics Cards Rumored To Feature Infinity Cache, Could Help Assist Bandwidth

The announcement event will be live-streamed over at AMD's official YouTube page which we have linked below:

"Join AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su as she details the highly anticipated AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series desktop processor lineup powered by the groundbreaking “Zen 3” architecture." "Ryzen is all about bringing out the best that computing can offer," and we look forward to bringing you more of the best with Zen 3.

The AMD Ryzen 5000 is highly anticipated because not only will it exceed the performance of the Zen 2 based processors, but Zen 3 is expected to deliver some major improvements in terms of IPC and also gaming performance, representing far better perf/$ values than the competition who have also announced their Zen 3 competitor but doesn't launch until Q1 2021. Given how AMD has clawed away major share and gained historical wins over the competition in major retail outlets, Zen 3 will just push that lead further.

We will be posting more information regarding all major announcements that are made during the event so make sure to keep your popcorn ready for another era in the PC gaming market.

AMD CPU Roadmap (2018-2020)

Ryzen Family Ryzen 1000 Series Ryzen 2000 Series Ryzen 3000 Series Ryzen 4000 Series Ryzen 5000 Series Ryzen 6000 Series Architecture Zen (1) Zen (1) / Zen+ Zen (2) / Zen+ Zen (3) / Zen 2 Zen (3)+ / Zen 3? Zen (4) / Zen 3? Process Node 14nm 14nm / 12nm 7nm 7nm+ / 7nm 7nm+ / 7nm 5nm / 7nm+ Server EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Rome' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Genoa' Max Server Cores / Threads 32/64 32/64 64/128 64/128 TBD TBD High End Desktop Ryzen Threadripper 1000 Series (White Haven) Ryzen Threadripper 2000 Series (Coflax) Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Series (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 4000 Series (Genesis Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series Ryzen Threadripper 6000 Series Max HEDT Cores / Threads 16/32 32/64 64/128 64/128? TBD TBD Mainstream Desktop Ryzen 1000 Series (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 Series (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Matisse) Ryzen 4000 Series (Vermeer) Ryzen 5000 Series (Warhol) Ryzen 6000 Series (Raphael) Max Mainstream Cores / Threads 8/16 8/16 16/32 16/32 TBD TBD Budget APU N/A Ryzen 2000 Series (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Picasso Zen+) Ryzen 4000 Series (Renoir Zen 2) Ryzen 5000 Series (Cezanne Zen 3) Ryzen 5000 Series (Rembrandt Zen 3) Year 2017 2018 2019 2020/2021 2020/2021 2022