AMD has confirmed that its next-generation Zen 4 powered Ryzen and EPYC CPUs will be launching next year. In addition to the announcement, AMD also demonstrated its latest 3D V-Cache tech that will be coming to future generations of processors.

We know that AMD's next-generation Ryzen and EPYC CPUs will be powered by the brand new Zen 4 core architecture but Lisa Su confirmed that those are headed for launch next year in 2022. We'll detail those chips again but before that, we need to talk about a brand new technology which AMD showcased during its Computex 2021 keynote.

AMD also revealed its next-generation 3D stacking design for its chiplet architecture-based CPUs. The technology is expected to stack several IPs on top of each other but the prototype that was showcased by AMD included the Ryzen 9 5900X with a 3D V-Cache with 64 MB of L3 SRAM. The prototype features a standard Zen 3 CCD sitting next to a 3D packaged CCD which measures at 6mmx6mm. The size of the CCD is the same as before but there's another package on top of the CCD which features 64 MB of cache, adding on to the 32 MB of L3 cache already featured on the Zen 3 CCD.







This rounds up to a total of 96 MB of L3 cache per CCD or 192 MB of total L3 cache on the whole Ryzen 9 5950X CPU. The 3D V-Cache is connected to the CCD through several TSV's. AMD states that this hybrid bond approach enables more than 200 times the interconnect density with 3X the overall efficiency.





AMD went as far as to demo this prototype which means the technology is indeed working and not just a paper showcase. The Ryzen 9 5900X prototype was running Gears V and delivered up to 12% faster performance thanks to the increased game cache size. On average, AMD is claiming a 15% performance increase with the 3D V-Cache design. AMD already offers exceptional gaming horse-power compared to Intel's Rocket Lake Desktop CPU lineup so this additional performance bump could simply demolish everything that Intel has bet for its next-gen Alder Lake CPUs.

AMD didn't confirm which exact CPU generation this new stacking technology will be coming to but considering they showcased a prototype based on Zen 3 CPUs, we cannot rule out the possibility of a Ryzen 5000 'Zen 3' refresh with 3D V-Cache later this year. AMD will definitely have this tech on its Zen 4 Ryzen CPUs and they will go one step ahead to package Milan-X with stacked Zen 3 CCDs as reported in recent rumors.

The next-generation Zen 4 based Ryzen Desktop CPUs will be codenamed Raphael and will replace the Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs that are codenamed, Vermeer. From the information we currently have, Raphael CPUs will be based on the 5nm Zen 4 core architecture & will feature 6nm I/O dies in a chiplet design. AMD has hinted at upping the core counts of its next-gen mainstream desktop CPUs so we can expect a slight bump from the current max of 16 cores and 32 threads.

AMD Ryzen Raphael 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:

Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)

Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD

Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket

Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support

28 PCIe Gen 4.0 Lanes (CPU Exclusive)

105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

The brand new Zen 4 architecture is rumored to deliver up to 25% IPC gain over Zen 3 and hit clock speeds of around 5 GHz.

‘Mark, Mike, and the teams have done a phenomenal job. We are as good as we are with the product today, but with our ambitious roadmaps, we are focusing on Zen 4 and Zen 5 to be extremely competitive. ‘There will be more core counts in the future – I would not say those are the limits! It will come as we scale the rest of the system.’ AMD CEO, Dr. Lisa Su via Anandtech AMD's Rick Bergman on Next-Gen Zen 4 Cores For Ryzen CPUs Q- How much of the performance gains delivered by AMD’s Zen 4 CPUs, which are expected to use a 5nm TSMC process and might arrive in early 2022, will come from instructions per clock (IPC) gains as opposed to core count and clock speed increases. Bergman: “[Given] the maturity of the x86 architecture now, the answer has to be, kind of, all of the above. If you looked at our technical document on Zen 3, it was this long list of things that we did to get that 19% [IPC gain]. Zen 4 is going to have a similar long list of things, where you look at everything from the caches, to the branch prediction, [to] the number of gates in the execution pipeline. Everything is scrutinized to squeeze more performance out.” “Certainly [manufacturing] process opens an additional door for us to [obtain] better performance-per-watt and so on, and we'll take advantage of that as well.” AMD EVP, Rick Bergman, via The Street

As for the platform itself, the AM5 motherboards will feature the LGA1718 socket which is going to last quite some time. The platform will feature DDR5-5200 memory, 28 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes, more NVMe 4.0 & USB 3.2 I/O, and may also ship with native USB 4.0 support. The lineup is stated to get CPUs up to 170W (120W base TDP) on the AM5 platform.

The Raphael Ryzen Desktop CPUs are also expected to feature RDNA 2 onboard graphics which means that just like Intel's mainstream desktop lineup, AMD's mainstream lineup will also feature iGPU graphics support. The Zen 4 based Raphael Ryzen CPUs aren't expected till late 2022 so there's still a lot of time left in the launch. The lineup will compete against Intel's Raptor Lake 13th Gen Desktop CPU lineup.

AMD Zen CPU / APU Roadmap:

Zen Architecture Zen 1 Zen+ Zen 2 Zen 3 Zen 3+ Zen 4 Zen 5 Process Node 14nm 12nm 7nm 7nm 6nm? 5nm 3nm? Server EPYC Naples (1st Gen) N/A EPYC Rome (2nd Gen) EPYC Milan (3rd Gen) N/A EPYC Genoa (4th Gen) EPYC Turin (5th Gen) High-End Desktop Ryzen Threadripper 1000 (White Haven) Ryzen Threadripper 2000 (Coflax) Ryzen Threadripper 3000 (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 (Chagal) N/A Ryzen Threadripper 6000 (TBA) TBA Mainstream Desktop CPUs Ryzen 1000 (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 (Matisse) Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) Ryzen 6000 (Warhol / Cancelled) Ryzen 7000 (Raphael) Ryzen 8000 (Granite Ridge) Mainstream Desktop . Notebook APU Ryzen 2000 (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 (Picasso) Ryzen 4000 (Renoir)

Ryzen 5000 (Lucienne) Ryzen 5000 (Cezanne)

Ryzen 6000 (Barcelo) Ryzen 6000 (Rembrandt) Ryzen 7000 (Phoenix) Ryzen 8000 (Strix Point) Low-Power Mobile N/A N/A Ryzen 5000 (Van Gogh)

Ryzen 6000 (Dragon Crest) TBA TBA TBA TBA