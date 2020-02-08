AMD Announcing ‘Turing-Killer’ Big Navi GPU At Financial Analyst Day?

Word on the grapevine is that AMD is preparing to talk about their upcoming big Navi GPU at the Financial Analyst Day on March 5, 2020. This would be the perfect time to reveal a few key details about the company's re-entry into the world of high-performance GPUs - something it has been lacking for quite some time now.

Is AMD planning to announce Big Navi at FAD on March 5, 2020?

Now the Financial Analyst Day is clearly not a gaming event so we are still not entirely sure how this fits into the grand scheme of things but companies have done weirder things in the past. I would still take this rumor with a grain of salt precisely because of this reason, however. The company has been relying primarily on bread and butter sales from the mainstream segment in GPUs and hasn't been competitive in the high-end segment for a couple of years now. The last "high-end" GPU they technically released was the Radeon VII but with a very limited supply and a negligible production run, we don't even like to think it existed.

The Big Navi GPU, on the other hand, has been spotted a couple of times now in various places including an RRA certification and will be the company's comeback in the world of high-performance graphics. Early estimations put the performance level above that of the existing RTX 2080 Ti meaning this will be an RTX 2080 Ti killer.

This is not in itself particularly surprising considering AMD has already moved onto the 7nm process and is enjoying the resulting economies of scale and density benefits of moving to a sub 14nm process. The Turing series, including the RTX 2080 Ti is based on a less dense process (the TSMC 12NFF process - which is just a rebadged 16nm FF), and will have a lot of difficulty competing with AMD on a true 7nm Gaming GPU like Big Navi.

This is also where we expect Ampere GPUs to come in. While our personal sources haven't heard anything to do with an Ampere or Big Navi launch, if this turns out to be true then you can expect NVIDIA to come out with Ampere by Computex as well. If there is one thing I know about Jensen, its that he can only sleep at night when the fastest card in the world is an NVIDIA offering.

The page over at the AMD calendar page says the following:

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced that the company will host its Financial Analyst Day on Thursday, March 5, 2020. A live video webcast of the presentation with slides will be available on the Investor Relations portion of its website www.amd.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for approximately one year after the event. About AMD

