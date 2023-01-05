AMD Allegedly Has No More Radeon RX 7900 XTX Reference GPU Stock To Fulfil RMA Requests

AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX reference graphics card stock has allegedly run dry as the company tries to fulfill RMA requests for overheating cards.

This is the third report on the ongoing AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX reference graphics card issues reported by Igors Lab. The latest information suggests that AMD has run out of stock for its stock Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards, otherwise known as the MBA (Made by AMD) variant. These graphics cards have a fundamental flaw within the thermal solution that causes them to overheat & that's already been confirmed by AMD itself.

In emails from various board partners, buyers who have made an RMA request for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX reference graphics cards are said to wait at least two weeks before they'll get their cards replaced. All the expenses would be covered by AMD itself however AMD does mention that since the cards are in short supply, it might take longer than usual.

Following is the machine-translated version of the two emails from the company to a customer. (Credits: Igors Lab):

Email #1 (AMD) Dear Sir, Thank you for your reply and for sending the files. Please let us know if you would like a refund or replacement. Please note. that it may take about 2 weeks for a replacement to be dispatched. Should you decide to request a refund, you should know. AMD does not provide shipping labels for returning the card, so you must bear these costs yourself. For further questions I remain at your disposal. Kind regards Your AMD Customer Service Email #2 Dear sir

Thank you for your patience.

We understand that you want a replacement for your RX 7900 XTX. It is important to know that at the moment we are unable to replace your card as we do not have stock available in our warehouses. We can begin the process once stock is replenished, but at this time we do not have an estimated date for restocking. If you prefer a refund instead. we can process this refund immediately and we will provide you with a return label. so that you can return the card to our warehouse. If you wish to wait for an RMA, please provide the following information. Maximum junction temperature and the normal GPLI temperature at that time.

How long did it take. until that temperature is reached, • What application (game/benchmark/stress test) were you using when you noticed these temperatures? Let us know how you would like to proceed. For further questions I remain at your disposal. Kind regards

Your AMD Customer Service

But in the most recent email, it looks like AMD has retracted from their 2 weeks statement and now listed an 'unknown period' which points out several things. It looks like AMD might be getting a lot of RMA requests for the reference Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card or the initial supply wouldn't have been as big as previously reported and has already dried out. It may also be possible that the overall number of graphics cards affected by the thermal design flaw might be much larger than previously anticipated. We have already heard about thousands of reference models allegedly with the issue.