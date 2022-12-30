AMD Responds To Radeon RX 7900 XTX Thermal Issues, Asks Users To Contact Support

AMD has finally provided a response on the thermal throttling and overheating issues reported for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card.

AMD Asks Users To Contact Its Support Team If They Are Facing Over-heating or Thermal Throttling Issues With The Radeon RX 7900 XTX

Earlier this week, we reported that a few users were facing issues with the Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards, the MBA or reference model in particular. The issues mostly had to do with the graphics card overheating and thermal throttling down to lower clock speeds, resulting in a less-than-desired performance in games.

Since our report, multiple users have shown up who are facing the same issues with their AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX reference graphics cards. AMD had previously declined to offer an RMA to a user facing the issue, stating that the card hitting 110C Junction temperature was within normal spec however what isn't normal was the lower performance that was a result of those high temps.

PowerColor stepped in a few days ago to help consumers who bought a reference AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card and asked them to provide data regarding the card. Now it looks like AMD is also listening to customers and has provided us with the following statement on the matter

“We are aware that a limited number of users are experiencing unexpected thermal throttling on AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards (reference models made by AMD). Users experiencing unexpected thermal throttling of an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX should contact AMD Support.”

Another user on Reddit stated that AMD was offering a refund for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and not a replacement unit since the MBA variant most likely has limited quantities. It also depends on the region as some get more reference models than others. For example, China got far fewer reference variants than the rest of the world. Now we have yet to see what result comes out after consumers contact customer support but it is good to see that AMD is acknowledging the issue & helping out users who are facing this issue. We will keep you updated once we get more information on the matter.