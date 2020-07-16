New AMD Adrenalin Driver 20.7.2 Improves Performance in Death Stranding and F1 2020; Optimized for Hyper Scape Open Beta

AMD has released its new AMD Adrenalin Driver 20.7.2 which is optimized for F1 2020, Death Stranding, and the Hyper Scape open beta.

According to AMD’s release notes for AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.2, the new driver set improves performance in F1 2020 by up to 5% with the ultra-high preset enabled on Radeon RX 5700 XT GPUs. For Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding, performance is boosted by up to 8% on high-settings on the same GPU compared to performance using AMD Adrenalin Driver 20.5.1.

We’ve included AMD’s official release notes for the new driver down below:

AMD Adrenalin Driver 20.7.2 Release Notes Support For Death Stranding™ With the high preset on the Radeon™ RX 5700 XT, achieve up to 8% better performance playing Death Stranding with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.7.2 than with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.5.1. RS-337

F1 2020™ With the ultra-high preset on the Radeon™ RX 5700 XT, achieve up to 5% better performance playing F1® 2020 with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.7.2 than with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.1 Hyper Scape™ Open Beta. RS-336

Hyper Scape™ Open Beta Fixed Issues Launching VR applications using the Oculus Rift™ headset may cause corruption or a system hang on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

AMD Bug Report Tool may fail to load the available application lists and does not time out when failing to load.

Previews for video content on Netflix® using Microsoft® Edge browser may fail to load or appear black.

Wallpaper Engine or system folders may sometimes be detected as a game by Radeon Settings game manager.

Valorant™ fails to launch from Radeon Software Home screen or Gaming tab.

Hyper Scape™ may experience an intermittent game crash or hang on Windows®7 system configuration

The new AMD Adrenalin Driver 20.7.2 can be downloaded through AMD’s official website right here.