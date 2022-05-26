AMD acquires Pensando Systems , adding DPU technology to the company’s growing portfolio

In April, AMD Technology revealed the company's plans to acquire chip manufacturer Pensando. As of this morning, AMD's $1.9 billion acquisition of the company is officially finalized.

AMD finalizes buyout of Pensando Systems for $1.9 billion, Will Evolve DPU Business

Pensando Systems, led by former Cisco Chief Executive Officer John Chambers, concentrated the company's efforts on networking, software-defined clouds, and compute technology utilizing the company's proprietary data processing unit. Pensando's efforts and evolving portfolio of software stack technology and their DPU chips drew AMD to seek to acquire their technology for the future of Dr. Lisa Su's company.

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Pensando Systems in a transaction valued at approximately $1.9 billion. Pensando’s distributed services platform will expand AMD’s data center product portfolio with a high-performance data processing unit (DPU) and software stack that are already deployed at scale across cloud and enterprise customers including Goldman Sachs, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud. The Pensando team will join the Data Center Solutions Group, led by Senior Vice President and General Manager Forrest Norrod.

AMD announcement was added as a press release this morning on the company's website. It introduced the accomplishments of Pensando Systems and how this will affect AMD's several-year plan for the compute and software stack in cloud technology.







For two years, engineers and developers for Pensando have created contributions to the open-source Linux kernel. The backing of AMD through this acquisition will allow their team to continue forward under the AMD leadership, gaining more access to newer technologies between the two companies' efforts.

Pensando Systems has continued over the last few years, adding Linux upstream support for the company's hardware while it was considered a start-up. Recently, the company has developed and implemented Linux patches for its Elba DPU, which would seek use inside switches for enterprise networks. Pensando's Elba SoC is a data processing unit (DPU) focused on intelligent network switches. The Elba DPU is the successor to the previous Capri DPU. The Elba DPU chip is used in the Aruba CX 10000. Pensando looked like a formidable force for AMD's future data center cloud technology. during that time

News Source: Phoronix