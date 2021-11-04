AMD Achieved Close To 25% x86 CPU Market Share In Q3 2021, 2nd Highest Market Share Since Q4 2006

AMD has hit another milestone in its ever-increasing x86 CPU market share, reports research analyst firm, Mercury Research. The latest market share report shows that team red hit its 2nd-highest market share since Q4 of 2006.

AMD Captures A Quarter of The x86 CPU Market Share, 2nd Highest Share Since Q4 2006

AMD has worked really hard to get to the point where they are right now. It all started with Zen and since then, both Ryzen and EPYC CPUs have helped AMD achieve world records throughout the x86 industry. In the latest report by Mercury Research, it is stated that AMD has achieved 24.6% market share during the last quarter.

AMD Zen 4D ‘Dense’ Core For Next-Gen Ryzen & EPYC CPUs Detailed: Up To 16 Cores Per Chiplet, New Cache Design & Tackles Intel’s Hybrid Approach

AMD increased overall x86 unit share by 2.1 points quarter-over-quarter, resulting in share of 24.6 percent.

This is is the 2nd highest overall x86 share for the chipmaker, ever. AMD’s highest overall x86 share was 25.3% dating back to the fourth quarter of 2006.

Notebook x86 unit share, excluding IoT, was 22.0 percent, a new all-time high. This is a gain of 1.8 share points year-over-year.

Notebook revenue also hit an all-time high of 16.2 percent in the third quarter of 2021, increasing 1.3 share points Q-Q, and 3.9 share points Y-Y. Mercury Research via HardwareTimes

The highest market share that the company had ever achieved was all the way back in Q4 of 2006 at 25.3%. The current x86 market share puts AMD just 0.7% points away from its record share. It goes off to show the tremendous success that AMD has achieved with its Ryzen and EPYC CPUs. It is also stated that the notebook segment achieved an all-time high of 22% while the notebook x86 revenue share was 16.2%. This is truly remarkable but not unexpected for AMD who has a strong portfolio of CPUs covering the entire industry.

AMD's Ryzen 5000 and EPYC Milan CPUs feature leadership price to performance ratio & dominate everything that Intel has to offer. It is only now that Intel has an answer to Ryzen 5000 on desktops in the form of their 12th Generation Alder Lake but looking ahead, AMD is not coming slowly with a range of Zen-based products including Ryzen Zen 3 with 3D V-Cache technology, Rembrandt APUs, Milan-X server chips and then Zen 4 at the tail end of 2022. This will continue to push AMD share in the x86 segment even higher. A more detailed report covering the server and desktop numbers will be shared soon!