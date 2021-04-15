AMD has benchmarked their flagship 3rd Gen EPYC Milan CPU in Cinebench R23 and broken all previous records set by last-generation Ryzen Threadripper CPUs based on the Zen 2 architecture. The world record benchmark not only puts AMD in the leading position when it comes to multi-threaded performance but also shows just how fast the upcoming generation of HEDT AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPUs is going to be.

AMD Breaks Cinebench World Record With Its 3rd Gen EPYC Milan CPUs Proving That Next-Gen Ryzen Threadripper HEDT CPUs Would Offer A Monstrous Performance Uplift

The AMD 3rd Gen EPYC Milan lineup is based on the 7nm Zen 3 core architecture with a brand new cache design and all-new cores. The Zen 3 architecture brought a 19% IPC uplift over Zen 2 which is major considering that Zen 2 already delivered an impressive IPC gain over the first generation Zen core architecture.

In a video posted by the official AMD YouTube channel, AMD's Server Performance Demo Engineer, Apostolos Kotsiolis, demonstrated the performance of the AMD EPYC 7763 flagship CPU. The EPYC 7763 is a beast of a chip with 64 cores, 128 threads, a base TDP of 2.45 GHz, & a boost clock of up to 3.50 GHz. The CPU comes with an insane 256 MB of L3 cache, 32 MB of L2 cache & a 280W TDP. The CPU retails at around $8000 US and is literally the best of the best when it comes to industry-leading server performance.

AMD demoed the dual chips in the CInebench R23 benchmark and scored an impressive 113,631 points in the multi-thread test. The performance was demonstrated within a Dell EMC server that was relying solely on air cooling. This is currently the highest Cinebench R23 score ever achieved by any processor.

The previous world record was held by AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 3990X under the LN2 cooling at clock speeds of 5.22 GHz. That chip scored 105,170 points. Even against a massively over-clocked Threadripper on LN2, the EPYC Milan CPU scores an 8% performance lead. Compared to dual EPYC 7H12 64 Core CPUs at stock, the dual EPYC 7763 net a 23% performance uplift. You can see the world-record entry over at HWBot here.

If we talk standard numbers, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X scores around 75,000 points and that puts the EPYC Milan chip in a mind-blowing 52% lead. This is simply put just insane amounts of performance and just goes off to show how fast the next-generation AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPU lineup is going to be. The AMD EPYC Milan CPUs rely on conservative clock speeds due to 24/7 use so we can expect greater than 25% performance improvement for Zen 3 based Threadripper CPUs given that they will boast much higher clock speeds.

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Desktop CPUs will also retain support on the TRX40 platform and will be the last generation of Threadripper CPUs for the SP3 socket before AMD moves to its brand new platform offering DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 support. The HEDT lineup is expected to debut in August 2021 so we can expect an unveil by mid of 2021.

AMD CPU Roadmap (2017-2022)