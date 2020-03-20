Amazon Prime to Reduce Streaming Quality in Europe

Following the footsteps of YouTube and Netflix, Amazon Prime is the next service that is going to reduce the streaming bitrate across the entirety of Europe. This news is coming following the COVID-19 pandemic; considering how companies all around the world are advising their employees to work from home, more and more people are using streaming services more than before.

The spike in usage is leading to high traffic and strain on the networks, which could potentially lead to large downtimes, as well.

Analysts: Gaming Is a Safe Haven from COVID-19, May Emerge Stronger Than Ever

Amazon Prime Users in Europe to Face Reduced Streaming Quality

Now what you must be aware of is that this move might seem like an unnecessary step, but considering how the virus outbreak is a serious threat and a pandemic, as well. Companies are taking as many precautionary measures as possible to ensure that things do not go out of hand. Therefore, by reducing the bitrate, companies are ensuring that the networks do not go through strenuous load

The company has stated the following in an official statement,

We support the need for careful management of telecom services to ensure they can handle the increased internet demand, with so many people now at home full-time due to Covid-19. Prime Video is working with local authorities and internet service providers where needed to help mitigate any network congestion, including in Europe, where we’ve already begun the effort to reduce streaming bitrates while maintaining a quality streaming experience for our customers.

With Netflix, YouTube and now Amazon Prime following the trend, it could very well be a situation where BBC also announces the same as they happen to be one of the biggest streaming services available in the UK. However, no such announcement has been made, but we are keeping an eye on it.

Streaming services are not the only ones that are facing such changes, we recently found out that Steam had hit 20 million concurrent users. The same goes for many services around the world, at the moment.

With countries all around the globe announcing a lockdown, how are you coping with self-distancing to prevent the virus from spreading? Let us know.

Source.