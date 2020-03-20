At this point, we are all aware of the severity of Coronavirus. Even before it was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, it was something to be worried about and now that it is spreading around the globe, causing great disruption in how the world is behaving, there are a lot of changes that are happening at the moment.

For instance, people are now advised to work from home as the offices have started closing down. This means that there are more people working from home, which also means that they have more time to browse the internet or partake in other activities, as well.

For instance, Steam recently crossed 20 million concurrent online user threshold following the COVID-19 lockdown. However, this is not just the case with Steam as due to the virus, YouTube has announced that it will be lowering the streaming quality in Europe due to the breakout.

This move was made in response to the virus, of course. But the main motive here is to avoid any strains on the ISPs. Obviously, people have now more time than before to start using streaming services. YouTube is not the only service to do so, as Netflix announced something similar

In its official statement, the company has stated,

“We are making a commitment to temporarily switch all traffic in the EU to standard definition by default”

Considering how YouTube know allows streaming in 4K as well, this move should not come as a surprise because 4K is one of the most taxing resolutions on any network. European telecom providers like Vodafone as well as Deutsche Telekom have also reported spikes on the data traffic in recent days. So, YouTube's decision to reduce the streaming quality makes a lot more sense.

Where Netflix has reduced the streaming quality for 30 days, there is no word on how long YouTube is going to continue the trend. However, what we do know is that this is one of the more necessary moves to ensure that in times of need, the service providers do not have to go through unnecessary strain.

