Steam Crossed 20 Million CCU Threshold Yesterday, Aided by COVID-19 Lockdowns

If there's one thing that's going stronger than ever during COVID-19, it's gaming. In fact, SteamDB revealed that Valve's network crossed the threshold of 20 million concurrent online users (CCU) (with 6.2 million of them playing a game at the time) yesterday for the first time ever, likely aided by the many worldwide lockdowns in place due to the coronavirus.

#Steam has just reached a new concurrent online user record of 20 million, with 6.2 million currently in-game, likely due to many people staying at home due to the #coronavirus.https://t.co/bzLMfMOJvD#COVID19 — Steam Database (@SteamDB) March 15, 2020

The good news for Valve doesn't end with the new Steam record, though, as their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive game has just broken the one million concurrent online users threshold yesterday. Given the fact that some countries still have to go into lockdown, it's reasonable to imagine that there will be many more new records broken with the 'aid' of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, though, the largest game developers are taking steps to work from home instead of heading to their offices. Rockstar and Electronic Arts have both announced such measures in the past couple of days. Here's the letter shared by Rockstar via Twitter, for instance.

In the interest of reducing the possible impact of COVID-19, Rockstar Games has

implemented work from home policies across our international offices and studios.

After significant research and consultation with our teams around the world, we began

rolling out remote work solutions worldwide across the past week, and we are confident

we have a robust system in place for our teams to continue their work with a minimum

of disruption. Our online games will continue to operate as usual, and all support teams will remain available for our players. The health and safety of our employees and their families

remains our top priority, and we will continue to adapt our practices to the situation as it

evolves. We appreciate your patience and understanding, and wish you and your families the best of health during this unusual time. Thank you, The Rockstar Games Team