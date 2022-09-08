Menu
All iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Models Feature 6GB of RAM

Ali Salman
Sep 8, 2022
iPhone 14 Pro RAM

Apple recently launched its latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models with a plethora of forward-facing upgrades. The company seems to be creating a wider gap between the two models when it comes to design, internals, and camera hardware. However, Apple is not compromising on RAM with the standard models. It has been discovered that all four iPhone 14 models feature 6GB of RAM. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Models Feature The Same Amount of RAM, But The Processor is Different

Files in the latest Xcode 14 beta shows the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max having 6GB of RAM. Last year, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max featured 6GB of RAM, while the standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini came with 4GB of RAM. The company has streamlined the amount of RAM in each handset this year. What this means is that the standard models now contain 50 percent more RAM compared to last year.

The same source confirmed the amount of RAM on iPhone 13 series last year. It was previously stated by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature faster LPDDR5 RAM in contrast to the LPDDR4 RAM on the standard iPhone 14 models. The Xcode 14 beta only details the amount of RAM in each model and not the type.

iPhone 14 Pro RAM

While Apple is widening the gap between the two models, it is great to see that the amount of RAM is the same in all iPhone 14 models. As for the processor, the iPhone 14 models are equipped with the A15 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 14 Pro models feature the upgraded A16 Bionic chip.

We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. The iPhone 14 pre-orders will go live starting Friday, September 9, and will be available to users on September 16. Check out more details in our announcement post.

Are you looking forward to getting your hands on the device? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

