All Four iPhone 14 Models to Feature 6GB of RAM, iPhone 14 Pro to Start With 256GB of Storage

Apple will launch its flagship iPhone 14 lineup later this year with a boatload of new features and design changes. We are expecting a dual-cutout display for the iPhone 14 Pro and a notch on the standard iPhone 14 models. A new report suggests that all four models of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will feature 6GB of RAM. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iPhone 14 Pro Models to Feature 6GB Upgraded LPDDR5 RAM, While the Standard Models Will Feature LPDDR4X

A new report from a Taiwanese research firm TrendForce suggests that all four iPhone 14 models will feature 6GB of RAM. Moreover, the upcoming 'Pro' models will feature an upgraded RAM for faster performance and less power consumption. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will feature LPDDR4X while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature LPDDR5 RAM.

While the standard models will feature the same type of RAM as last year, it will be upgraded to 6GB compared to 4GB on the current models. You can check out the list below for more details.

iPhone 13 mini: 4GB LPDDR4X

iPhone 13: 4GB LPDDR4X

iPhone 13 Pro: 6GB LPDDR4X

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6GB LPDDR4X

This is not the first time that we are hearing details of upgraded RAM on all four models of the iPhone 14. Mong-Chi Kuo previously coined that the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature 6GB of upgraded LPDDR5 RAM. Other than this, the latest report also suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro models will start with 256GB of storage instead of 128GB. However, it is not certain at this point, and since the final word rests with Apple, we would advise you to take the news with a pinch of salt.

Other differentiating factors between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro include the A16 Bionic chip on the latter while the prior will stick to A15 Bionic. In addition, the iPhone 14 Pro models will also feature an upgraded 48MP main camera, an up from the 12MP sensor on the current models. It seems Apple is looking to widen the gap between the iPhone 14 models and iPhone 14 Pro models with at least a potential price difference of $200.

This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details as soon as further information is available. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.