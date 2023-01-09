All Galaxy S23 Models Said To Feature LPDDR5X RAM, While Apple Will Bring Faster Memory To iPhones In 2024

Samsung announced its LPDDR5X RAM back in October of last year, stating that the new memory chips would be optimized for the Snapdragon Mobile Platform. That claim suggests that this technology should be present in the Galaxy S23 series, with one individual also stating that the Korean giant will shift to the newer standard.

Samsung maintained the same RAM configuration for its Galaxy S23 series as last year’s models, possibly due to increased costs of LPDDR5X RAM

After sharing the RAM and storage configurations for each Galaxy S23 model, Ahmed Qwaider now mentions on Twitter that each member of Samsung’s upcoming flagship lineup will feature LPDDR5X memory. For those that do not know the improvements, LPDDR5X RAM can achieve 8.5Gbps of data processing speeds, making the new standard 1.3 times faster than LPDDR5, which topped out at 6.4Gbps.

This means that all Galaxy S23 models will be able to perform specific tasks faster, such as opening applications. The new LPDDR5X RAM is also said to be 20 percent more power-efficient than its predecessor, so even if Samsung used the same batteries on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23, the power savings attribute of the advanced memory should provide better battery life.

⭕️Final update

DDR5X🔥No DDR5😉

One and a half times better Galaxy S23 Ultra

8Ram+256G

12R+256G+512G+1T The most common version in the countries of world 12R+256G Galaxy S23/S23+

8R+256G

8R+512G Common version 8R+256G There is a version that will show 128G

Very few countries https://t.co/Ly9WEdAPg8 — Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) January 9, 2023

Samsung may have been criticized before for allegedly maintaining the same amount of RAM for the Galaxy S23 series as last year, but the improved underlying technology means customers will get some benefit out of their purchase. It is likely that Samsung was forced to maintain the same RAM count since mass producing LPDDR5X RAM is expensive.

This might be one reason why Apple will gravitate to the new standard in 2024 instead of this year when it unveils the iPhone 16, a whole year after Samsung brings it to the Galaxy S23. According to a previously leaked poster, Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked will be held on February 1, so we will get to know more about the Galaxy S23’s specifications and if all three models feature LPDDR5X RAM or not.

News Source: Ahmed Qwaider