iPhone 16 To Feature Faster LPDDR5X RAM With A18 Bionic Chip Based on TSMC’s 3nm Process

Apple recently saw fit to announce the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. While the 'Pro' models have been received pretty well, the standard models are struggling in terms of sales. This is partly due to the lack of upgrades brought forward this year. While concrete details on the iPhone 15 series are scarce, we are now hearing details on what we should expect with the iPhone 16 lineup in 2024. According to the latest, the iPhone 16 will feature faster RAM and A18 Bionic chip based on TSMC's 3nm process for enhanced performance.

iPhone 16 to feature LPDDR5X RAM conjoined with A18 Bionic chip based on TSMC's 3nm process, iPhone 15 to stick to LPDDR5

In a tweet shared on Twitter, Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro (via MacRumors) suggested that the iPhone 16 will feature an A18 Bionic chipset based on TSMC's 3nm process for faster CPU and GPU performance. In addition, the iPhone 16 series will also bring faster LPDDR5X RAM. In comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro features LPDDR5 memory. Apple is not looking to upgrade the memory type with this year's iPhone 15 series.

iPhone 15 Pro Concept

As for the processor, the iPhone 15 Pro's A17 Bionic chip will be based on TSMC's N3B chip process while the iPhone 16 will come with A18 Bionic chip based on the manufacturer's 3nm process. As mentioned earlier, Apple is not looking to change the type of RAM with the iPhone 15. However, it is expected that the high-end iPhone 15 Pro will feature 8GB of RAM instead of 6GB. With the upgraded internals, the iPhone 15 Pro models will be able to perform better in terms of multitasking.

The LPDDR5X RAM on the iPhone 16 series will allow the device to perform significantly better. This includes better app management and enhanced battery life. Take note that iPhone 16 launch is nearly two years away and a lot could change in this time. Henceforth, be sure to take the news with a grain of salt. We will share more details on iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 as soon as further information is available.

