Alienware Unleashes The First & Fastest “AMD Advantage” Laptop With 480Hz Refresh Rate, Radeon RX 6850M XT GPUs & Ryzen 6000HX CPUs

Alienware has unleashed the first and fastest "AMD Advantage" Laptops, the m17 R5 and the x17 R2, featuring displays with up to 480Hz refresh rates. The enthusiast-grade gaming laptops are also jam-packed with the fastest AMD Ryzen 6000 CPUs and the Radeon RX 6000 GPUs that you can find under the mobility segment.

Alienware Goes 480Hz With Its Fastest "AMD Advantage" Laptops To Date, Offer Up To Radeon RX 6850M XT GPUs & Ryzen 9 6900HX CPUs

Press Release: Today, Alienware reaches new milestones with the launch of the most powerful 17” AMD Advantage laptop, the introduction of the standard-defying 480Hz panel technology for the first time, and the unveiling of our first-ever 16-inch Dell G Series laptop.

We continue to hold true to Alienware's ethos of creating the apex gaming experience. These advancements are dedicated to making your images sharper, your gameplay smoother, and your experience more immersive through a perfect storm of industry-leading gaming technology and iconic design.

2 of 9

Alienware m17 R5: the ultimate AMD Advantage Laptop

For those who value raw power, the Alienware m17 R5 is the laptop for you. It claims the throne as the world’s most powerful 17” AMD Advantage laptop, delivering truly remarkable performance.

The m17 R5 is forged from a partnership with AMD that features AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors, AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics, and new AMD Smart Technologies. Today’s update welcomes the new AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB GDDR6 GPU to the configuration lineup.

2 of 9

Here’s a refresher on all the AMD Smart Technologies we proudly offer with Alienware m17 R5 on select configurations:

AMD SmartShift Max: Dynamic power shifting between a Radeon GPU and APU boosts performance for gaming, rendering, and content creation.

AMD SmartAccess Graphics: Improve frame rates, reduce latency and save battery by enabling discrete Radeon graphics or Ryzen graphics to handle rendering and presentation while maintaining AMD FreeSync. Only available with select models.

AMD Smart Access Memory: Get an extra edge when your Ryzen processors are able to harness the full potential of the Radeon graphics card memory.

AMD FreeSync Premium: Put an end to choppy gameplay with fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate. This adaptive sync technology matches the refresh rate of your graphics and your display for buttery smooth gameplay.

The Alienware m17 R5 delivers extreme speeds and response times so you can play your favorite titles with smooth gameplay, it will feel like the game’s become an extension of your senses. The m17 R5 is also stacked with Alienware Cryo-tech cooling technology with a built-in graphics vapor chamber to sustain high-performance when playing graphically intense games.

Alienware m17 Laptop Features:

2 of 9

The Alienware m17 R5 delivers up to 11 hours and 09 minutes of battery life as shown with Mobile Mark 2018. The Alienware m17 R5 is capable of up to 14 hours and 21 minutes of HD video playback. MobileMark 2018 battery benchmark: Alienware m17 R5 tested with AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, 16GB, 256GB SSD, AMD Radeon RX 6700M , and FHD 165Hz display. Based on testing using the Mobile Mark 2018 battery life benchmark test in April 2022. For more information about this benchmark test, visit www.bapco.com. Actual battery life may be significantly less than the test results and varies depending on product configuration and use, software, usage, operating conditions, power management settings and other factors. Maximum battery life will decrease with time. The stated Watt Hour (WHr) is not an indication of battery life.

Local video playback battery benchmark: Alienware m17 R5 tested with AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, 16GB, 256GB SSD, AMD Radeon RX 6700M, and FHD 165Hz display. Testing conducted by Dell labs in in April 2022 using the Microsoft Movies & TV app.Actual battery life may be significantly less than the test results and varies depending on product configuration and use, software, usage, operatingconditions, power management settings and other factors. Maximum battery life will decrease with time. The stated Watt Hour (WHr) is not an indication of battery life.

480Hz displays make soft landing in Alienware m17 R5 and x17 R2

Now available with Alienware m17 R5 and Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptops, gamers will make first contact with brand-new display technology. Our FHD (1920 x 1080) 480Hz 3ms panels bring a multitude of gameplay benefits including animation smoothness for easier target tracking, ghosting reduction which minimizes distracting effects, and lower system latency making it easier for you to spot other players earlier.

2 of 9

While any gamer can benefit from the smooth frame rates this 480Hz panel provides, competitive gamers that play fast-paced games will notice the advantages of the high-refresh rates immediately. These panels are enabled for both, AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC with Advanced Optimus. Within this current graphics generation, any gamer who plays popular esports game titles can unlock the full advantages of 480Hz displays.

Our first 480Hz is purpose-built with premium experiences such as:

Advanced Optimus: Automatically controls the built-in hardware MUX to disable the iGPU and use the system’s more powerful dGPU, which gives additional control over game performance and battery life.

ComfortView Plus: A built-in, always-on, hardware-based low blue light solution that doesn’t compromise true-to-life color accuracy.

Dolby Vision: Brings optimal color profiles and contrast that goes well beyond the capabilities of traditional high dynamic range (HDR).

Alternatively, we offer UHD (3840 x 2160) 120Hz 3ms displays on m17 R5 and x17 R2 laptops for those more interested in a higher-resolution panel over faster refresh rates.

Our first-ever 16-inch gaming panel in a 15-inch chassis, introducing the Dell G16

The new Dell G16 is designed for PC gamers who need the essential gaming features and want mobility and performance without sacrificing screen size.

2 of 9

The G16 offers a sleek gaming-inspired design with a smooth, modern aluminum cover available in Obsidian Black with an iridescent logo. The laptop also features a 16-inch panel in a 15-inch chassis with a 16:10 aspect ratio to provide gamers with 11% more screen than the G15’s 16:9 display, netting a larger gaming and cinematic experience. The larger viewing area is complimented by 3-sided narrow bezels and fitted with a QHD+ (2560x1600) 165Hz display that hits a sweet spot between high resolution and high frame rates. Advanced Optimus allows the G16 to switch between the integrated GPU and the discrete NVIDIA RTX graphics card as needed, which can help improve battery life and deliver a smooth gaming experience.

Under the hood, the G16 is equipped with Alienware-inspired thermals such as copper pipes, four vents, and ultra-thin fan blades to optimize cooling and maximize airflow for consistent high-end gaming performance. It’s armed with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU. To ensure your machine is running optimally during intense raids and boss encounters, activate the “Game Shift” key in the F9 position which instantly cranks up cooling performance.

G16 takes a few other pages from the Alienware playbook including:

Alienware Command Center: Provides easy access to game settings, peripheral lighting settings, Dolby Audio, and a game library for seamless customization.

New Keyboard options including CherryMX: Option for one zone, per-key RGB, or CherryMX ultra-low-profile mechanical keyboard, all options full-sized with completely customizable layouts.

Pricing & Availability

The Alienware m17 R5 is available now.

The Alienware x17 R2 is available now.

The Dell G16 is available on July 21 at a starting price of USD $1,399 or CAD $1,799.

Alienware / Dell Gaming Laptops Specifications:

2 of 9