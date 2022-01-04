Dell & Alienware Unleash Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake Powered x15 R2, x17 R2, m15 R7, x14 & XPS 13 Series Laptops: Up To 14 Cores, Hybrid Architecture

Dell & Alienware are kicking off 2022 with the launch of several new enthusiasts and mainstream laptops in their x14, x15, x17 & XPS 13 range, powered by Intel's Alder Lake-P CPUs.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Powered Dell & Alienware Full Laptop Lineup Unleashed, Up To 14 Cores & RTX 3080 Ti GPUs

Starting with the top of the stack, we have the Alienware x17 R2 and the x15 R2, both of which are Alienware's thinnest 17" and 15" laptops to date, and also the most powerful. The x17 comes in up to UHD 120Hz and FHD 360Hz flavors (NVIDIA G-Sync, up to 1ms), CPU options include the Core i9-12900HK & Core i7-12700H (14 cores up to 5 GHz), up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics, and up to 32 GB of DDR5-4800 memory. Storage options include up to 2 TB PCIe NVMe SSD.

The Alienware x15 R2 comes with an FHD 165Hz and FHD 360Hz option (NVIDIA G-Sync, up to 1ms), CPU options include the Core i9-12900H & Core i7-12700H (14 Cores up to 5 GHz), up to NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti graphics, and up to 32 GB of LPDDR5-5200 memory. Storage options are carried over with up to 2 TB NVMe M.2 SSD support. There will also be the more standard m15 R7 option. Availability and pricing are listed below for the Alienware x17 R2 & x15 R2:

Alienware x17 R2, x15 R2, m15 R7 Laptops Photo Gallery:



















Alienware x17 R2, x15 R2, m15 R7 Laptops Renders Gallery:







































































































































Moving over to the Alienware x14, this is what the company is calling the world's thinnest gaming laptop at 14 inches and the first of its size to support NVIDIA G-Sync and advanced Optimus tech. As far as specifications go, the laptop will come with a single FHD option rated at 144 Hz (7ms) & with NVIDIA G-Sync support. CPU options will include Core i9-12900H & Core i7-12700H (14 cores up to 5 GHz), up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB graphics card (85W TGP plus 25W Dynamic boost), and up to 32 GB of LPDDR5-5200 memory. It will also come with up to 2 TB of PCIe NVMe storage. Availability and pricing are listed below for the Alienware x14:

Alienware x14 - $1799 US (Starting Price) / Winter 2022 Availability

Alienware x14 Laptops Photo Gallery:

Alienware x14 Laptops Renders Gallery:























Moving over to the Dell XPS 13 lineup, the manufacturer will have two variants, the Dell XPS 13 Plus and the XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition. Unlike the Intel, Alder Lake H45 based Alienware lineup, the XPS 13 lineup will utilize the Alder Lake U28 chips and include four different options, the i5-1240P, i7-1260P, i7-1270P, and i7-1280P (Up To 14 cores at up to 4.8 GHz), up to 32 GB of LPDDR5-5200 memory, up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 x4 storage, Intel's Iris Xe graphics and a 13.4-inch display that can support 4K (3840x2400), 3.5K (3456x2160) and FHD+ (1920x1200) resolutions. Following are the prices and availability dates for the Dell XPS 13 lineup:

Dell XPS 13 Plus - $1199 US (Starting Price) / Spring 2022 Availability

Dell XPS 13 Plus Laptops Photo Gallery:

























Dell XPS 13 PLUS Laptops Renders Gallery:





















































































With the specs out of the way, we can also dive a bit into the design aspects of each laptop series. Once again, we start with the Alienware x17 & x15 R2 series which are going to feature a fully CNC machined aluminum & magnesium alloy chassis and feature Alienware's CryoTech cooling design. All of this will weigh in at 3.09 Kgs (x17) and 2.36 Kgs (x15). The x14 will feature a similar design and weigh in at just 1.79 Kgs.

Dell's XPS 13 lineup is aimed at the more mainstream consumer and light content creators. As such, it will offer premium aesthetics with its CNC machined design available in either Platinum or Graphite color choices. The laptop will weigh in just 1.24 Kgs. You can check more details in the full specs sheet for each laptop provided below: