Alan Wake 2 Announced for 2023, Will be Remedy’s First Full-On Survival Horror Game

Note: This is a developing story. More info on Alan Wake 2 will be added later.

Time to stock up on flashlight batteries, because Alan Wake 2 has finally been confirmed. Rumors have been circulating for some time than an Epic-Games-funded Alan Wake sequel was in the works, and the recent release of Alan Wake Remastered only intensified the chatter. Well, just minutes ago at The Game Awards Remedy did indeed unveil Alan Wake 2 via an atmospheric new trailer, which you can check below.

Alan Wake 2 opens a new chapter on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 in 2023.