AirPods Pro Service Program for Tackling Crackling and Active Noise Cancellation Issues Has Been Launched by Apple

Are your AirPods Pro giving you those annoying crackling issues or are you experiencing problems with ANC or active noise cancellation? Apple has a solution for this, and although the company took its sweet time, it has launched an AirPods Pro service program that gives owners the opportunity to fix them. Unfortunately, the first and second-generation AirPods won’t be a part of the program as detailed in the company’s published text below.

“Apple has determined that a small percentage of AirPods Pro may experience sound issues. Affected units were manufactured before October 2020. An affected AirPods Pro may exhibit one or more of the following behaviors: Crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service the affected AirPods Pro (left, right or both), free of charge. Note: No other AirPods models are part of this program”

Any AirPods Pro owner can simply take their affected wireless earbuds to Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider and they’ll receive treatment free of charge. However, your AirPods Pro will be examined thoroughly prior to being serviced and if a replacement is required, free units are available too. One of the reasons why Apple launched this service program in the first place was because of countless complaints from owners.

They were reporting issues ranging from crackling to popping sounds emanating from the AirPods Pro while they were moving around, along with ANC problems that couldn’t be resolved with numerous software updates either.

Hopefully, with the second-generation AirPods Pro, which will reportedly fetch the same launch price as its predecessor, Apple can mitigate some of the problems that users have been talking about previously. After all, $249 for a pair of wireless earbuds isn’t cheap so customers expect to get the very best when they’re spending this kind of money.

Are your AirPods Pro giving you any kind of trouble? Let us know down in the comments and while you’re at it, make sure to visit Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider for more assistance.

News Source: Apple