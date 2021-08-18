AirPods 3 Production to Take Place in China Instead of Vietnam Due to COVID-19

Apple has been working to add more supply chain partners from around the globe. The company plays a major role when it comes to geographic diversity as some of the AirPod production was shifted to Vietnam. However, Apple is now looking to mass-produce AirPods 3 in China due to disruptions caused by COVUD-19 in Vietnam. Scroll down to read more details on the AirPods 3 production.

Apple is Producing AirPods 3 in China Instead of Vietnam Due to Disruptions Caused by the Pandemic

As reported by Nikkei Asia, Apple has begun to mass-produce AirPods 3 production in China due to issues caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Since the iPhone 13 launch is nearing fast, Apple does not want to lag behind if it wishes to release the AirPods 3 at its September event.

Apple will start mass-producing its latest AirPods earphones in China instead of in Vietnam as previously planned, two people familiar with the situation said. The company still hopes to move around 20% of new AirPods production to Vietnam later, they said.

Other than just AirPods, Apple is also planning to shift MacBook as well as iPad production to Vietnam. However, due to strict border control measures in China and Vietnam, the incomplete supply chain has caused a delay. As far as new products are concerned, Apple has had problems relying solely on Vietnam due to the lack of engineering resources and supply chain issues.

IDC analyst coins that the Vietnam setback is temporary as the company has geared itself to be the key alternative to China. A lot of companies like Google made their way to manufacture products in Vietnam but the orders eventually went to China.

The AirPods 3 will feature a design similar to the AirPods Pro but with a smaller stem. In addition, it will also feature a new case with replaceable ear tips. The AirPods 3 were supposed to arrive earlier this year but sources coined that the truly wireless earbuds would not be announced until later this year. Henceforth, we suspect that the AirPods 3 will be announced alongside the iPhone 13 series in September.

