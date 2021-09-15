Age of Empires IV Stress Test Coming This Weekend, And It’s Open

An Age of Empires IV stress test was announced yesterday by the game's developers, and it'll be an open one, allowing fans of the beloved real-time strategy series to go hands-on with the highly anticipated fourth installment ahead of the full release. There's also no NDA in place for this event, so you can share your opinions and media however you like.

The test will take place between Friday, September 17th at 10 AM Pacific Time and Monday, September 20th at the same time. Interested players can already sign up for it either via the Xbox Insider Hub app or via Steam.

The Age of Empires IV Stress Test differs from our Closed Beta in three key ways: Our goals are different! This time around, we’re focused on scale testing our servers and systems in preparation for the October 28 th release date. One reason we are hosting this event over a single weekend is that we are interested in driving as many people into the Technical Stress Test build as possible during this window to make sure that our matchmaking, lobbies and additional systems hold strong. The Technical Stress Test will not be gated by an invite! Previously, we had some requirements that won’t be necessary this time around. The build will be available in the Xbox Insider Hub app (available in the Microsoft Store) or Steam regardless of whether you’re an Age Insider or not. The larger our audience for this Technical Stress Test, the more successful it will be! We’re welcoming all players who meet or exceed our minimum spec . We’re introducing additional in-game settings in the Technical Stress Test, which means that you’ll be able to join us so long as you meet the Age of Empires IV minimum spec . During this event, the game will automatically detect and select the correct settings based on hardware, including settings specifically included for min spec devices. What Content Will Be Available in the Age of Empires IV Stress Test? Most aspects of the game available during this event will be focused on the multiplayer experience. However, you will have the opportunity to play against AI via the Multiplayer Custom Lobby, as well as try out Mission Zero (the game’s tutorial). Given this is a Technical Stress Test, we encourage you to play against others participating. The more data we get from different match-ups across various servers, the more action our development team will be able to take to prep our systems for the big day. There will be four civilizations available – the English, the Chinese, the Holy Roman Empire and the Abbasid Dynasty – and five different maps.

Age of Empires IV, developed by Relic Entertainment (which is also working on another major RTS game, Company of Heroes 3), will launch on October 28th. Game Pass subscribers will get it on day one.