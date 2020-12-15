Age of Empires II: DE is Getting a New Expansion, Adds 2 Civilizations, 3 Campaigns, More

When Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition was released last year, most assumed that would be the end of the story. Remasters don’t tend to get much in the way of post-launch content! Well, apparently Microsoft and developer Forgotten Empires have different plans, as they’ve just announced a full expansion for AOE2: DE, entitled Lords of the West.

Lords of the West adds two civilizations, the Burgundians and Sicilians, as well as three all-new voiced campaigns in which players will take on the role of Edward Longshanks, the Dukes of Burgundy, and more. Oh, and achievement hunters will have 16 fresh ones to hunt down! Here’s some more information about the Lords of the West expansion:

2 New Civilizations Burgundians - Rise from a mere duchy to the marvel of Western Europe through economic might, cultural achievement, and the use of advanced military technology and tactics. The Burgundian unique unit is the Coustillier, a cavalry unit that utilizes a powerful shock attack when charging into battle.

Sicilians - Experience the diverse cultures and martial spirit of the Mediterranean's crossroads as you build one of the most coveted kingdoms of medieval Europe. The Sicilian unique unit is the Serjeant, a hardy infantry unit that can construct the formidable Donjon. 3 New, Fully Voiced Campaigns Edward Longshanks - A bitter hostage of rebel barons, Edward Longshanks vows to reclaim his birthright and lead a shattered England to unprecedented heights of prestige and fortitude. A shrewd commander and cunning politician, his merciless methods are effective yet amoral. Follow him as his thirst for power and glory takes him throughout England, Wales, Scotland, and even on Crusade! In this campaign, you will play as the Britons.

The Grand Dukes of the West - For decades, the dukes of Burgundy have been embroiled in a bloody struggle over control of the mad French king using their cunning, military prowess, and immense wealth. However, as the blood that they spill is paid for with blood of their own, their focus turns increasingly northwards as they aim to create a kingdom of their own. In this campaign, you will play as the Burgundians.

The Hautevilles - Robert de Hauteville left Normandy in 1047 CE with a small robber band. Within a century, members of his family became dukes in Italy, princes in the Holy Land, and even kings of Sicily. Join these intrepid Norman adventurers as they fuse three cultures into Europe’s most tolerant and sophisticated kingdom. In this campaign, you will play as the Sicilians.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is available now on PC. The Lords of the West expansion launches on January 26 and will set you back $10.