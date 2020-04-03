Acer today announced its new Predator Triton 500 and Acer Nitro 5 gaming notebooks. These notebooks feature 10th Generation Intel Processors for the best possible performance. They also feature the latest RTX mobility cards to give them the edge in gaming. The Triton 500 features the new industry standard refresh rate of 300Hz while the Nitro 5 comes with a 144Hz refresh rate to allow it to be more budget-friendly.

High-Performance Options For All Budgets In The Acer Predator 2020 Lineup

Powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors for high-performance notebooks and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER or 2070 SUPER GPUs with Max-Q Design, the ACER Predator Triton 500 is capable of taking on the toughest challenges. Backing up that power, up to 7.5 hours of battery life allows for impressive productivity. The display is a 300MHz refresh rate with a 3ms response time. NVIDIA G-SYNC technology that eliminates tearing and minimizes lag. The notebook has up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory and up to 2 TB of NVMe, RAID 0 SSD storage.

The ACER Predator Triton 500 features Acer’s Vortex Flow technology, a new design involving three custom-engineered fans strategically placed in the chassis, working in tandem to increase additional airflow while also reducing noise. This is further enhanced by CoolBoost technology, which increases fan speed for improved performance. Gamers can monitor the device’s temperature and adjust the fan speed through the PredatorSense UI.







The Acer Nitro 5 comes with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor delivering 5 GHz and graphics options of a GeForce RTX 2060 or the latest GeForce GTX 1650Ti or 1650 GPUs. It comes with up to two M.2 PCle SSDs and a 1 TB HDD for storage, and up to 32 GB of DD4R4 RAM in two user-upgradeable DIMM slots. Available with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, gamers will particularly appreciate the 2020 model’s significantly improved visuals. Models with 144 Hz or 120Hz 1 refresh rates and a 3 ms response times allow for blur-free gameplay that comes to life on the device’s 72% NTSC, 300-nit panel.

The ACER Predator Triton 500 gaming notebook will be available in North America in May starting at $2,199.99 and the Nitro 5 will be available around the same time with a starting price of $749.99.