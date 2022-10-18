Menu
A Plague Tale: Requiem Runs Great and Looks Spectacular in 8K on an NVIDIA RTX 4090 With DLSS 3

Aernout van de Velde
Oct 18, 2022, 09:11 AM EDT
A Plague Tale: Requiem 8k rtx 4090 dlss3

A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay video shows the PC version running in 8K resolution on an NVIDIA RTX 4090.

The sequel to 2019’s A Plague Tale: Innocence is out now. Yesterday we already reported on a comparison video from ElAnalistaDeBits, comparing the game’s performance and visuals on PC and the next-gen consoles. One day later and the YouTube channel released a brand-new gameplay video, showing off this gorgeous title in 8K with maxed-out settings. As can be seen in the video below, the results are pretty spectacular, and possibly one of the best-looking titles of this generation.

Check out the new 8K gameplay video down below.

As said, A Plague Tale: Requiem is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Our very own Chris Wray reviewed the game and rated it with a solid 9, praising its visuals and sound, the expanded gameplay, and its compelling story.

Another thing I need to mention is that the story of A Plague Tale: Requiem - as excellent as it is - wouldn't likely be as compelling without the incredible design backing it up. This world feels and looks fantastic, with several little tricks - such as showing you a settlement from afar before you quickly get there - helping to make the game feel larger than it is. In addition to this, and linking to a recent issue, the voice acting here is stellar. A Plague Tale: Requiem would not be the game it is without the artists voicing Amicia, Hugo, Lucas, and more.

Overall, A Plague Tale: Requiem is a true sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence. It doesn't try to reinvent the wheel; it takes every single element from the first outing and expands on them, giving the player more to do and more to see, wrapping it up in one of the better stories you'll find in video games.

