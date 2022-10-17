Menu
A Plague Tale: Requiem Only 1440p/30fps on Next-Gen Consoles, XSX Has Small Edge over PS5

Nathan Birch
Oct 17, 2022, 02:49 PM EDT
A Plague Tale Requiem Xbox Game Pass

There have been hints A Plaque Tale: Requiem was going to ask a lot of our hardware, with the game’s 1080p PC requirements being surprisingly steep, but it may be even more of a beast than expected. According to a breakdown from the always-reliable ElAnalistaDeBits, A Plague Tale: Requiem will only run at 1440p and 30fps on Xbox Series X and PS5 (or 40fps in 120hz mode). You may also struggle to run the game at 4K on your RTX 30 series card, even with DLSS on. You can check out the full breakdown, below.

A Plague Tale: Requiem looks to offer roughly the same feature set on Xbox Series X/S and PS5, with both machines running the game at 1440p and 30fps with similar visual settings. That said, the XSX has a slight edge in performance, holding a pretty solid 30fps, while the PS5 can have small dips (no more than 5 frames) during demanding scenes with a lot of rats or foliage. As for the Xbox Series S, it’s restricted to 1080p and 30fps and suffers dips similar to the PS5.

Even on PC, the game will present a challenge. A GeForce RTX 3080 in DLSS performance mode still only just gets to 60fps at 4K. Obviously, things will be less ideal on the less powerful series 30 RTX GPUs. But hey, if you’ve got one of those fancy new GeForce RTX 4090 cards, you can squeeze an average of about 160fps out of the game with DLSS 3.

It will be interesting to see if this portends things to come and 4K and/or 60fps becomes something XSX and PS5 owners can no longer count on as true next-gen games start to roll out. Or maybe A Plague Tale: Requiem just isn’t very well optimized (Asobo Studio’s Microsoft Flight Simulator is also a bit of a system hog). Perhaps those rumored PS5/XSX mid-gen upgrades are coming sooner than we think. A Plague Tale: Requiem launches on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Switch (via the Cloud) tomorrow (October 18).

