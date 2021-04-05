A Bloodborne Official PlayStation 5 60 FPS Patch Is Now Possible, According to Unofficial Patch Developer

An official Bloodborne PlayStation 5 60 FPS patch is now possible, according to the developer of the unofficial patch released a few months back.

Speaking on Twitter, Lance McDonald revealed that Sony is somehow enabling games compiled on old SDKs to detect that they are running on PlayStation 5 and unlock the frame rate. This is what happened for the recently released Ratchet & Clank PlayStation 5 update.

PlayStation is somehow enabling games which are compiled on extremely old SDKs to detect that they’re running on PS5 and unlock the framerate. I don’t know how they’re doing this but it’s extremely cool and must make life for devs a lot nicer not having to retarget a new SDK. https://t.co/UNKezC8Ysi — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) April 3, 2021

This means that Bloodborne could be patched officially using this method. This patch, however, would only improve frame rate, as a resolution bump will apparently require an SDK retarget.

I always assumed the method I used to patch Bloodborne to run at 60fps would not be able to be done officially because PlayStation would also require a recompile and SDK update, which mine doesn’t do. But they just dropped a PS5 patch for Ratchet and Clank without changing SDK — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) April 3, 2021

The Bloodborne unofficial patch has been released by Lance McDonald back in February. This patch makes the game run at 60 FPS on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

I have build a utility that, when applied to a copy of Bloodborne v1.09 (the latest update), will modify the game engine in a way that allows most of the gameplay logic to run at arbitrary update speeds, increases the framerate cap to 60fps, and optionally lowers the rendering resolution to 1280x720. Please be sure to decrypt your and if needed, "un-sELF" it as well. The file when viewed in a hex editor should start with "ELF" and be exactly 93667641 bytes in size. You can download this utility from here: http://manfightdragon.com/60fpspatch.zip I am not providing instructions for how to make backup copies of Bloodborne, or how to run a backup copy of your game on your console. These things are well documented online. Please enjoy it.

Bloodborne is now available exclusively on PlayStation 4 worldwide.