5G iPhone Shipments Fell by 23 Percent in Q1, 2021, but Apple Still Maintains a Massive Lead

Though Apple was late to the party when it comes to 5G phone releases, it took the world by storm when the iPhone 12 series was unveiled last year. Unfortunately, the company’s success has witnessed a brief slump as far as 5G iPhone shipments go, with the latest data revealing that those figures reduced by 23 percent in Q1, 2021.

Whatever Apple Lost in Market Share Was Gained by Competitors Like Samsung, OPPO, Vivo, and Others

The latest data from Strategy Analytics shows that Apple’s 52.2 percent market share for 5G iPhone shipments dropped to 40.4 percent in Q1, 2021, resulting in a 23 percent drop. Irrespective of that number, Apple continues to maintain a healthy market share against its closest competitor, which is OPPO, with a 21.5 percent share, up from 13.9 percent from the previous quarter.

Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Android Has 47 Times More Malware Than iOS

Samsung also managed to increase its 5G smartphone shipments, taking it from 9.5 percent to 17 percent in the latest quarter. The Korean giant was the best performer out of all 5G smartphone vendors, marking a 79 percent growth. According to the data, global 5G smartphone shipments grew a decent 6 percent in the current quarter.

“Global 5G smartphone shipments grew a healthy 6% QoQ and hit a record 136 million units during the first quarter of 2021. Demand for 5G smartphones remains very strong, particularly in China, United States, and Western Europe. We forecast global 5G smartphone shipments to reach a record 624 million units for the full-year 2021, soaring from 269 million in full-year 2020.”

It is possible 5G iPhone shipments have dropped in anticipation of the newer models, which will reportedly arrive in late September. Since there are only a few months remaining for the expected launch, millions of potential customers might be holding off on their purchases as they prep their wallets for some exciting new upgrades coming later this year.

There is also the matter of Apple’s competitors launching new and affordable 5G-ready smartphones that are easy on the finances, even though they lack several features existing in premium handsets. Do you think Apple will maintain its lead in the 5G smartphone shipments race in the coming months? Share your thoughts down in the comments.

News Source: Businesswire