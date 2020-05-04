Haven't really figured out this whole work from home situation yet? Continue to be invited to Instagram and Facebook lives and looking for a hands-free solution? Or, is it just those family video calls that seem to require the entire family to pack in front of the phone? CAD U7 tabletop microphone promises to make all of these situations a little bit better.

CAD U7 is an omnidirectional USB boundary microphone that is optimized for capturing speech at all angles. Compatible with both Windows and Macs, you can just plug and play it to record meetings, speak to work people, dictate notes, or add audio to presentations.

Some of the top features of CAD U7 microphone include:

Tabletop, condenser recording microphone

Omnidirectional polar pattern

Designed for home and office use

Frequency response tailored for capturing speech

Plug-and-play operation with class-compliant USB

Includes 10" USB cable

Compatible with Mac, Windows

For the next 15 hours, you can get CAD U7 omnidirectional microphone for $49.99 instead of $89.99 and avail free shipping to get it delivered tomorrow. B&H is also promoting a bundle offer that includes CAD U7 microphone and Alesis Elevate 3 MKII Monitors for a complete conference call solution at 48% discount, now for $99.95 (for the next 15 hours only).