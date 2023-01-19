3nm M3 Chips To Launch With MacBook Air In 2H23, Will Bring Major Performance And Battery Life Gains

Apple recently announced the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips with the launch of the new MacBook Pro models. The latest chips offer enhanced computing and graphical performance with improved power efficiency. The company also released the redesigned MacBook Air last year in June with the new M2 chip. Now, the latest reports suggest that the company is planning to release a new MacBook Air in the second half of 2023, which will house a 3nm M3 chip.

Apple to launch new MacBook Air models with M3 chip in the second half of 2023

Apple's latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are fabricated on a 5nm architecture that improves performance and battery life on notebooks. You can check out our announcement post for more details on the latest chips. The M3 chip coming later this year with the new MacBook Air models will be built on a 3nm process and feature further improvements in CPU and GPU performance.

According to DigiTimes, "The supply chain is more focused on the more affordable MacBook Air, which is expected to be updated in the second half of 2023 and may be equipped with a 3nm processor." Take note that the report does not mention an exact launch timeframe and details on the forthcoming MacBook Air upgrade.

Apple is gearing up to embark on the 3nm chip route with the launch of the M3 chip in MacBook Air models. Later this year, Apple will also release the new iPhone 15 lineup, and if the news has any heft to it, we might see the adoption of 3nm architecture on the A17 Bionic chip for the iPhone 15 Pro models. The standard iPhone 15 models will feature the existing A16 Bionic chip to mark a difference between the two models.

Sources familiar with industry insights also suggest that 2024 MacBook Pro models will feature M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. Apple will potentially debut the 15-inch MacBook Air alongside the upgraded M3 chip later this year. Take note that the 3nm M3 chip will also be available in the 13.6-inch model. Nonetheless, take the latest news with a pinch of salt since the final word rests with Apple. We will share more details on the story, so be sure to stick around.