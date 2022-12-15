Apple To Launch Its Largest 15.5-Inch MacBook Air In Spring 2023

Apple launched the redesigned MacBook Air a few months ago with the new M2 chip. While the redesign is a more than welcome addition, Apple also increased the display size from 13.3 inches to 13.6 inches. A prominent analyst now speculates that Apple will launch a new model of the MacBook Air with a 15.5-inch display in the Spring of 2023. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

15.5-Inch MacBook Air is expected to launch in the Spring of 2023 with the same design as the current 13.6-inch model

Analyst Ross Young shared a tweet with his super followers, speculating that the panel production for the 15.5-inch MacBook Air will start in the first quarter of next year. If the news has any heft to it, the display size will rest between the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Additionally, it will be the largest display size on any MacBook Air launched to date.

This is not the first time that we are hearing details on the bigger MacBook Air. Ross Young previously stated that Apple would launch a larger model of the MacBook Air but with a 15.2-inch display. In terms of look and feel, the 15.5-inch MacBook will stick to the same design language as the 13.6-inch model. If the device features the same design as the current model, it will rock flat edges, a larger trackpad, a keyboard with function keys, and much more. Lastly, the machine will also feature a MagSafe charging port with an upgraded speaker and front-facing camera.

13.6-Inch MacBook Air With M2 Chip

In terms of performance, the 15.5-inch MacBook Air could come with Apple's new M2 or M2 Pro chips. With improved performance and a bigger battery, the machine will be highly portable. Take note that Apple will potentially reserve the mini-LED display for the MacBook Pro models with ProMotion technology.

This is all there is to it, folks. Would you want to see a bigger variant of the current MacBook Air model? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.