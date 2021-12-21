27-inch iMac Pro Again Reported to Feature mini-LED Display

Apple is gearing up for the next year and it has major upgrades planned for several products. One of the most highly anticipated machines to receive Apple's custom chip treatment is the forthcoming 27-inch iMac Pro. As it turns out, Apple's suppliers have kicked off shipments for the reported iMac Pro with a mini-LED display, according to a new report. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple is Gearing Up to Launch the 27-Inch iMac Pro With mini-LED Display

According to a paywalled preview of DigiTimes report, the 27-iMac Pro with a mini-LED display is said to be limited in shipments. Moreover, details on the machine are scarce at this point and the report is focusing on supplier shipments to larger manufacturers for assembly. It is expected that the 27-inch iMac Pro with a mini-LED display will launch in the first half of 2022. In addition, the new report is in line with Ross Young who is very reliable when it comes to rumors related to display.

As mentioned earlier, the new iMac Pro will house a mini-LED panel with a 120Hz ProMotion display. The variable refresh rate on the iMac Pro will allow for a fluid user experience. According to @dylandkt, the upcoming iMac Pro will feature a similar design to the current 24-inch iMac but it would have a darker color scheme. In addition, the machine will be powered by Apple's most powerful M1 Pro and M1 Max chips for enhanced performance. The same chips also power Apple's latest 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

Apple will launch the new chips in the iMac Pro as part of its transition from Intel. Apple still sells the 27-inch iMac Pro with an Intel chip. The next year will be a great one for several Apple products as major upgrades are expected. Moreover, Apple could also launch its AR Headset next year.

