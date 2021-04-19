New 12.9-inch iPad Pro With mini-LED Will Be Thicker Than Previous-Generation Thanks to the Display Upgrade

Though the mini-LED on the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is said to present a whole new list of benefits that will make creative professionals drool, it will come at a cost. Apparently, the upcoming flagship tablet from Apple will be thicker in size, so let us find out by how much.

Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro Is Said to Retain the Same Dimensions as Predecessor

MacRumors claims it was sent a series of images from an accessories designer for the 2021 iPad Pro models. For some reason, the pictures cannot be shared, but the dimensions can be and are provided below. In short, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be 0.5mm thicker than the 2020 version, likely because of the mini-LED upgrade.

Length - 280.65mm or 11.04 inches

Width - 215mm or 8.46 inches

Thickness - 6.4mm or 0.25 inches

Last year’s 12.9-inch model had a thickness of 5.9mm, so the highlighted difference could definitely be because of the new display. If the thickness of the iPad Pro matters significantly to you, then the 11-inch model should be your next pick because, according to the report, it will remain unchanged in size compared to the previous version. It should also be noted that there might be some differences in the camera bump, with the 11-inch version apparently having a smaller bump than the 2020 model.

With the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the drawings suggest the camera bump will measure in at 27.67mm by 27.67mm, making it slightly larger than the 27mm by 27mm camera bump measured on the predecessor. Of course, you can obscure this bump with the use of a thick case, and we feel that the majority of the customers will not be too bothered by the increase in thickness of the larger 2021 iPad Pro, probably because they are getting much more in return.

In addition to the mini-LED, the new tablet is expected to arrive with Apple’s advanced A14X Bionic chipset, coupled with a 5G modem. The newer models could also see a modest price increase over the previous ones, but we will provide all details during Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event. If you wish to know what else could be unveiled, be sure to check out our complete roundup and let us know down in the comments on what you are excited about the most.

