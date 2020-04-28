2020 iPhone SE Compared Against iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 in a Speed Test Comparison – Video

The 2020 iPhone SE brings Apple's A13 Bionic chipset to the table, the same processor that is powering the company's iPhone 11 Pro series. You can expect top performance from this cheap $399 budget phone. The 2020 iPhone SE is all the hype these days and it's for a good reason. Since A13 Bionic is the company's latest and greatest chipset, it would be good to see how the 2020 iPhone SE stacks up against the iPhone 8, iPhone XR, and the iPhone 11. If you're interested, check out the 2020 iPhone SE speed test comparison below.

Here's How the 2020 iPhone SE Performs Against iPhone 8, iPhone XR and iPhone 11 in a Speed Test

If you're looking to get the new iPhone SE, you might want to be interested in checking out the speed test comparison due to various reasons. The test has been conducted by the YouTube channel iAppleBytes. The two videos embedded below shows the 2020 iPhone SE compared against the iPhone 8, iPhone XR, and the iPhone 11.

Starting off with the iPhone 8, you can see that the iPhone SE booted up a few seconds late. Apart from, it can be observed that the overall animations and transitions are quite smoother on the iPhone SE. Moreover, app launch times are faster on the 2020 iPhone SE as well. It feels fast and it just feels fluid throughout. Take note that the iPhone 8 can still keep up with the new $399 budget iPhone. Also, the video also adds the original iPhone SE in the speed test comparison, and just see how things have improved over the original.

As for the iPhone XR, it boots up more or less at the same time as the 2020 iPhone SE. While the iPhone XR is still pretty capable, you can still see how the iPhone SE is faster when it comes to launching apps and keeping everything fluid. The iPhone 11, on the other hand, features the same processor as that of the 2020 iPhone SE. However, the latter booted up faster than the iPhone 11. Other than this, the performance is neck to neck. This makes perfect sense since both of the devices feature the same processor. However, there were several instances where the iPhone SE surpassed the iPhone 11 when it comes to loading apps.

That's all there is to it, folks. The A13 Bionic is Apple's 7nm processor and paired with 3GB RAM, the iPhone SE delivers the best performance and it wouldn't be wrong to say if the device is regarded as the faster smartphone. As for now, check out the 2020 iPhone SE speed test videos embedded above for more details on the speed test comparison.

