Apple Continues to Charge Hefty Premium for 2020 27-inch iMac RAM Upgrade – Third-Party Solutions Much More Affordable

Apple didn’t change the way it charged customers for component upgrades when it officially launched its 2020 27-inch iMac. Sadly, it doesn’t look like the company is going to be changing its stance on such upgrades for the foreseeable future. However, if this was the 16-inch MacBook Pro, then you’d be out of luck because everything is soldered to the motherboard. With the 2020 iMac, you have the option to upgrade the RAM yourself in case you find Apple’s upgrade options a bit too pricey.

Apple Charges Customers a Whopping $2,600 to Upgrade the RAM From 8GB to 128GB

Yes, you read that correctly; Apple will charge you a jaw-dropping $2,600 to upgrade the RAM on your brand new, shiny 2020 27-inch iMac. The price that Apple slaps on this upgrade is actually more than the cost of a new 27-inch iMac but thankfully, there is a way to upgrade the existing RAM on this AIO. There is a backdoor that gives the user access to the RAM so they can swap out the existing parts for a completely new kit just in case they require this much memory.

Spotted by MacRumors, OWC is providing DDR4 RAM upgrades for the 2020 27-inch iMac, giving you options to increase your memory to 32, 64, or even 128GB, just as long as you can pay for it. Considering the steep $2,600 asking price from Apple’s side, what OWC is charging is significantly less, with the pricing details given below if you’re interested in getting these upgrade kits for yourself.

Apple has also provided instructions on how to upgrade your RAM on the latest 2020 27-inch iMac in a responsible manner. Do keep in mind though, if you plan on purchasing the 21.5-inch iMac, you won’t be able to upgrade the RAM on this model. It’s just something to be aware of when purchasing one of Apple’s machines.