16-inch MacBook Pro With Radeon Pro 5600M Deliver Impressive Performance Gains in First Test Run

When the 16-inch MacBook Pro first rolled out, the newly designed portable Mac allowed users to choose up to a Radeon Pro 5500M. Only recently did Apple add the option of a Radeon Pro 5600M and according to the initial test run, this upgrade has proven to give the existing machine a major performance boost, as you’ll soon see.

16-inch MacBook Pro With Beefy Radeon Pro 5600M Obtains Twice the Score of the Model Paired With the 5300M

The first benchmarking run was done by YouTube channel Max Tech, showing impressive results when a powerful GPU is incorporated in the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Running Geekbench 5 Metal, a total of four MacBook Pro models were taken through their paces, with the 16-inch version paired the Radeon Pro 5300M only managing to get 21,328 points. The model that featured the Radeon Pro 5500M fared better, scoring 28,748 points.

Next comes the newest combo that Apple has provided with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. When paired with the Radeon Pro 5600M, this configuration thrashes the existing and previous-generation models by achieving a score of 43,144 points in Geekbench 5 Metal. These performance gains were also seen in other tests.

When running the Unigine Heaven Gaming Test, the 5300M only managed 38.4 frames per second in the highest visual settings, while the 5500M obtained 51.1 FPS. The Radeon Pro 5600M achieved 75.7 FPS, making this configuration only a fraction short of being twice as fast as the base 16-inch MacBook Pro. Unfortunately, if users want to experience this level of performance, then they better cough up the necessary dough for it.

That’s because the 16-inch MacBook paired with the Radeon Pro 5600M will carry an $800 premium with it, so even if you decide to choose the base version and select the best GPU option, the entire machine will set you back by $3,199 on Apple’s website, which is a steep asking price for a notebook computer. Then again, if you look at those performance numbers, depending on what you want, it might be worth it.

While you’re at it, you can check out Max Tech’s entire video below as well as the following.

News Source: YouTube (Max Tech)