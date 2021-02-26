Intel's Core i7-11700K which is an 8 core Rocket Lake Desktop CPU has been listed by the German retailer, Mindfactory. Mindfactory is the biggest retailer in Germany and is well-known in the PC market for their sales statistics in which AMD has been dominating the charts for three years in a row.

Intel Core i7-11700K 8 Core Rocket Lake CPU Listed For Pre-Order - Early Pricing Much Higher Than Core i7-10700K

The Intel Core i7-11700K that's listed by Mind factory has a pre-order price of 469 Euros. The same retailer is offering the Core i7-10700K for 317.50 Euros. The pricing puts the difference to 150 Euros for the Rocket Lake Core i7 versus the Comet Lake Core i7 chip.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPU Pre-Orders Open Two Weeks Before Reviews – Full Unveil on 16th March, Sales on 30th March

Now, this can be attributed to a few reasons, primarily the preliminary pre-order posting. Do note that we reported just a few days back that Intel won't be opening 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPUs for pre-order until the 16th of March while the general availability is expected on the 30th of March, The price includes a VAT of 19% but we do expect final pricing around $350 US for the Core i7.

Intel Core i7-11700K 8 Core & 16 Thread Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Specifications

Coming to the specifications for the Core i7-11700K, we see that the chip features the same core configuration as the Core i9-11900K but comes with reduced clock speeds. The chip is said to feature a base clock of 3.60 GHz boost clock of 5.0 GHz on a single & 4.6 GHz across all of its 8 cores. The CPU will even carry the same amount of cache so nothing has changed but the main difference should come from the clocks and power limits. This lower-binned chip will sit at around 225-250W (PL2) limit while the PL1 limit will be standard at 125W.

Intel Claims Its Flagship Rocket Lake Core i9-11900K CPU Offers 11% Faster PCIe Gen 4 Storage Performance Than AMD’s Ryzen 9 5950X

It will be interesting to see how Rocket Lake CPUs overclock since the minute difference between the Core i9 and Core i7 chips can be overcome by a small overclock. As for pricing, the Core i7 will also be cheaper than the Core i9 variant but we don't know yet how Intel will price its 8 core Rocket Lake-S Desktop CPUs yet.

We can also note that the boxed package picture posted over at Mind Factory is slightly different than the ones that leaked out. It is possible that this could be an earlier design and the final one is more reminiscent of the 2021 Intel logos as reported here.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache Graphics TDP (PL1) Core i9-11900K 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i9-11900 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.50 GHz 4.00 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i9-11900T 8 / 16 TBC TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i7-11700K 8 / 16 3.60 GHz 5.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i7-11700 8 / 16 2.50 GHz 4.90 GHz TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i7-11700T 8 / 16 TBC TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11600K 6 /12 3.90 GHz 4.90 GHz 4.60 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i5-11600 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11600T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11500 6 /12 2.70 GHz 4.60 GHz TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11500T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11400 6 /12 2.60 GHz 4.400 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W Core i5-11400T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W

