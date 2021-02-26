Intel Core i7-11700K 8 Core Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Listed For Pre-Order – Early Prices Set at 469 Euros
Intel's Core i7-11700K which is an 8 core Rocket Lake Desktop CPU has been listed by the German retailer, Mindfactory. Mindfactory is the biggest retailer in Germany and is well-known in the PC market for their sales statistics in which AMD has been dominating the charts for three years in a row.
Intel Core i7-11700K 8 Core Rocket Lake CPU Listed For Pre-Order - Early Pricing Much Higher Than Core i7-10700K
The Intel Core i7-11700K that's listed by Mind factory has a pre-order price of 469 Euros. The same retailer is offering the Core i7-10700K for 317.50 Euros. The pricing puts the difference to 150 Euros for the Rocket Lake Core i7 versus the Comet Lake Core i7 chip.
Now, this can be attributed to a few reasons, primarily the preliminary pre-order posting. Do note that we reported just a few days back that Intel won't be opening 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPUs for pre-order until the 16th of March while the general availability is expected on the 30th of March, The price includes a VAT of 19% but we do expect final pricing around $350 US for the Core i7.
Intel Core i7-11700K 8 Core & 16 Thread Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Specifications
Coming to the specifications for the Core i7-11700K, we see that the chip features the same core configuration as the Core i9-11900K but comes with reduced clock speeds. The chip is said to feature a base clock of 3.60 GHz boost clock of 5.0 GHz on a single & 4.6 GHz across all of its 8 cores. The CPU will even carry the same amount of cache so nothing has changed but the main difference should come from the clocks and power limits. This lower-binned chip will sit at around 225-250W (PL2) limit while the PL1 limit will be standard at 125W.
It will be interesting to see how Rocket Lake CPUs overclock since the minute difference between the Core i9 and Core i7 chips can be overcome by a small overclock. As for pricing, the Core i7 will also be cheaper than the Core i9 variant but we don't know yet how Intel will price its 8 core Rocket Lake-S Desktop CPUs yet.
We can also note that the boxed package picture posted over at Mind Factory is slightly different than the ones that leaked out. It is possible that this could be an earlier design and the final one is more reminiscent of the 2021 Intel logos as reported here.
Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):
|CPU Name
|Cores / Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock (1-Core)
|Boost Clock (All-Core)
|Cache
|Graphics
|TDP (PL1)
|Core i9-11900K
|8 / 16
|3.50 GHz
|5.30 GHz
|4.80 GHz
|16 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|125W
|Core i9-11900
|8 / 16
|1.80 GHz
|4.50 GHz
|4.00 GHz
|16 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|65W
|Core i9-11900T
|8 / 16
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|16 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|35W
|Core i7-11700K
|8 / 16
|3.60 GHz
|5.00 GHz
|4.60 GHz
|16 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|125W
|Core i7-11700
|8 / 16
|2.50 GHz
|4.90 GHz
|TBC
|16 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|65W
|Core i7-11700T
|8 / 16
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|16 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|35W
|Core i5-11600K
|6 /12
|3.90 GHz
|4.90 GHz
|4.60 GHz
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|125W
|Core i5-11600
|6 /12
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|65W
|Core i5-11600T
|6 /12
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|35W
|Core i5-11500
|6 /12
|2.70 GHz
|4.60 GHz
|TBC
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|65W
|Core i5-11500T
|6 /12
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores)
|35W
|Core i5-11400
|6 /12
|2.60 GHz
|4.400 GHz
|4.20 GHz
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores)
|65W
|Core i5-11400T
|6 /12
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|12 MB
|Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores)
|35W
News Source: Videocardz