ZTE Nubia Z20 With Two Screens, Snapdragon 855 Plus, Gets Permanent Price Cut; Becomes Best Value-Oriented Premium Phone to Buy

A lot of Snapdragon 865 flagships will flood the market soon, but that doesn’t make the Snapdragon 855 Plus-powered handsets any less relevant, especially if they feature a permanent price cut. For those of you who are looking for an Android device that just oozes value and still offers features that go head-to-head with more expensive offerings, the ZTE Nubia Z20 is definitely for you.

Starting at only $499 now for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, the Nubia Z20 is as value-oriented as they come. What’s even special about this 2019 flagship is that it offers a dual-OLED screen solution. The front side touts a 6.42-inch, 2340 x 1080 curved AMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass 5, with a peak brightness of 600 nits. At the back, you have a smaller 5.1-inch display giving off a 1520 x 720 resolution. The presence of two displays means the Nubia Z20 doesn’t have any notches whatsoever.

The battery capacity is also a generous one; a solid 4000mAh will allow most users to get through the day without needing to charge in between. The camera setup also looks promising. You have your 48MP RGB sensor, followed by a 16MP ultra-wide-angle unit, and an 8MP shooter with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. According to ZTE, users can snap selfies by simply switching over to the secondary display, and taking a picture.

The Nubia Z20 is also the first to offer 8K video recording support, and though it’s limited to 15FPS, it offers a 10-bit color depth. Charging of the phone is carried out using a USB-C port, and there’s space to accommodate two SIM cards as well. The Nubia Z20 also supports up to 27-watts of power and its battery can go from 0-100 percent in less than 100 minutes.

You can check out the latest price cut for the 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB storage model here, as it’s observed for both color variants.