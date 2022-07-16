Menu
Company

Latest Zelda: Ocarina of Time PC Port Version Supports Framerates Up to 250FPS and Adds N64 Mode; Compatible With Wii U & Mac

Aernout van de Velde
Jul 16, 2022
Latest Zelda: Ocarina of Time PC Port

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time PC port, Ship of Harkinian, has received a new version, adding new features to the unofficial port.

Back in May of this year, we covered the release of the native Ocarina of Time Native PC Port and wrote that the team behind the project would be adding additional features to the port post-launch. Fast forward two months and a new version of the PC port, called ‘Rachael Alfa’ is now available for download.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 New Gameplay Footage Showcases Camps, Combat and More

In a similar fashion to Nintendo, the team behind the project announced the release of the new version via a special Direct episode, detailing the new features. You can check out that broadcast down below.

New additions coming with this new version include a special  Nintendo 64 mode for those who want to re-experience this classic as it was on Nintendo’s console back in 1998. In addition, the ‘Rachael Alfa’ update now offers support for framerates up to 250fps and packs an item randomizer, various cheat codes, as well as a camera mode for the game. Also, this new version of Ocarina of Time on PC, Ship of Harkinian, is now compatible with Wii U and Mac OS. Quite the update for this native PC port and a must-download for fans of the game (or for those who just want to try it out).

The latest version of the ‘Ship of Harkinian’ unofficial The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time PC port can be downloaded through Discord here. To learn more about the project, be sure to visit its forums.

Aside from this magnificent native PC port, there’s another unofficial Ocarina of Time PC port, called ‘Open Ocarina’ – this port supports framerates up to 60FPS.

Originally released for the Nintendo 64 back in 1998, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, is considered one of the best games ever created.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order