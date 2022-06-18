Zelda Breath of the Wild Doors of Doom DLC is an Impressive Unofficial Fan Expansion Featuring Doors Aplenty

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Doors of Doom DLC is an impressive new unofficial fan expansion, featuring plenty of doors to explore.

Breath of the Wild fans will love this new fan DLC created by modder 'Waikuteru'. The unofficial Doors of Doom expansion is available for those lucky enough to play Breath of the Wild on PC. The mod offers a new minigame, 10 new quests, plenty of rewards, multiple fights, and more.

In the expansion, Link is being summoned to a new Doom realm right after the events of Breath of the Wild. You can check out the full showcase for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Doors of Doom DLC down below:

The fan project is available starting today in Early Access for Patreons and will be made available publically next week on June 29th. As expected, in order to play this DLC, you'll need to have Breath of the Wild running on PC. The Doors of Doom DLC is available for both the Wii U and Switch version of the game.

Breath of the Wild was released back in March of 2017 as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch. Many consider it to be one of the best Zelda installments and one of the best games ever released. Here's what we wrote about the title upon release: