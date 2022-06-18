Zelda Breath of the Wild Doors of Doom DLC is an Impressive Unofficial Fan Expansion Featuring Doors Aplenty
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Doors of Doom DLC is an impressive new unofficial fan expansion, featuring plenty of doors to explore.
Breath of the Wild fans will love this new fan DLC created by modder 'Waikuteru'. The unofficial Doors of Doom expansion is available for those lucky enough to play Breath of the Wild on PC. The mod offers a new minigame, 10 new quests, plenty of rewards, multiple fights, and more.
In the expansion, Link is being summoned to a new Doom realm right after the events of Breath of the Wild. You can check out the full showcase for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Doors of Doom DLC down below:
The fan project is available starting today in Early Access for Patreons and will be made available publically next week on June 29th. As expected, in order to play this DLC, you'll need to have Breath of the Wild running on PC. The Doors of Doom DLC is available for both the Wii U and Switch version of the game.
Breath of the Wild was released back in March of 2017 as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch. Many consider it to be one of the best Zelda installments and one of the best games ever released. Here's what we wrote about the title upon release:
It offers freedoms I’ve not felt since Metal Gear Solid V, with a world sculpted with the detail of The Witcher 3, and the verticality of Monolith Soft’s Xenoblade Chronicles X. The combat has a touch of Dark Souls influence, and the survival and possibilities the world around you offers almost feel a tiny bit Minecraft inspired. It’s the best bits of many worlds, while still retaining that incredible charm and polish Nintendo are known for – with no bugs I noticed, too! In an open world game that heavily uses complicated physics for many puzzles. A rare delight.
With a gorgeous world filled with seemingly infinite possibilities, it’s impossible not to recommend The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The long delays and wait has resulted in an incredibly polished freeform experience unlike any open world game I’ve ever played before. Even after making the credits roll, I know there are shrines and side quests out there still waiting for me – and I can’t wait to go back.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 299
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter