Early Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Comparison Shows Improved Volumetric Clouds and Increased Draw Distance; Provides Glimpse at Simulated Switch Pro 60FPS Gameplay

An early The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 comparison video has surfaced following yesterday’s new trailer, showing various improvements over the original Breath of the Wild.

During its E3 Direct broadcast, Nintendo finally released a new trailer for the upcoming Breath of the Wild sequel featuring gameplay alongside a glimpse of the game’s world. The trailer sure looked pretty impressive, and YouTube channel “ElAnalistaDeBits” has now released a new video, comparing the game’s visuals and features to the original Breath of the Wild from 2017.

We’ve included this early comparison video down below:

The first thing that fans might have noticed is the game’s new sky world alongside a noticeable improvement to the volumetric clouds compared to the first game. The land map appears to be the same, although there do appear to be some changes to the terrain.

Based on the comparison video, Link’s animations haven’t been changed in the sequel. New enemies and weapons can be discerned in the video.

Compared to 2017’s title, draw distance appears to have been greatly increased as well in the upcoming sequel.

The new comparison video also provides a bit of simulated New Nintendo Switch Pro 60FPS gameplay. Of course, the rumored new Pro model has yet to be officially announced by Nintendo, but it’s still interesting to see how Breath of the Wild 2 could run in 60FPS on the new Switch model.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is slated for a release on the Nintendo Switch next year.