VAIO Announces the VAIO Z, The World’s First Contoured Carbon Fiber Laptop

VAIO has announced the VAIO Z, which features four different models, with the significant difference between each model being the Installed RAM and installed PCIe SSD. The base modes feature 16 GB of RAM with a 512 GB PCIe SSD, while the high-end model features 32 GB of RAM with a 2 TB PCIe SSD. These models are currently available for pre-order with a starting price of $3,579 and a maximum price of $4,179.

The VAIO Z Laptop is the world's first contoured carbon fiber laptop featuring a 14" screen size with a 4K resolution

The VAIO Z laptop is the world's first Contoured Cabon Fiber laptop. This laptop uses Uni-Direction carbon fiber, a type of carbon fiber material that is non-woven and has all the fibers running in a single direction. This laptop is made using Carbon Fiber, and it features a significantly lighter weight compared to a laptop that uses an aluminum casing. Thanks to Carbon Fiber's unique properties, this laptop is incredibly durable while looking fantastic.

Kaoru Hayashi, Director, Vice President, and Head of PC Business at VAIO Corporation, proudly said, "It is with great pleasure that we introduce VAIO Z to the world. With over a decade of relentless carbon fiber research, VAIO has succeeded in creating and mass-producing the world's first 3-D molded full carbon chassis for laptop PCs. VAIO has developed a unique process of working with carbon fiber to achieve beautifully contoured lines and the flexible molding of carbon fiber previously difficult to mass-produce. The achievement of harnessing carbon fiber's full potential of lightness and durability is both revolutionary and evolutionary as we continue looking ahead. With this evolution, the new VAIO Z offers exceptional performance, lightness, endurance, now with true ruggedness and without compromise, all converging into one elegant design. With VAIO Z as our flagship model, we hope it is the start of VAIO's future array of laptop PC developments."

The VAIO Z features four different models; all of these models utilize an Intel Core i7 11th Generation processor, a 14" display that features a 4K resolution, and up to 10 hours of battery life. The main difference between these models is the installed RAM and the installed PCIe SSD, the base configuration for the VAIO Z features 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB; the high-end configuration features 32 GB of RAM and a 2 TB PCIe SSD. These models are available for pre-order through VAIO's website and feature a starting price of $3,579.