ADATA Announces The SE900G RGB External Solid State Drive

ADATA has announced the SE900G RGB External Solid State Drive that features RGB lighting and uses a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface. This interface allows for rapid data transfer speeds while still looking fantastic due to the RGB lighting showcased on the SSD's top. The RGB panel covers 74% of the device's front, ensuring that the RGB lighting would be seen no matter the viewing angle.

The SE900G RGB External Solid State Drive features a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface while having RGB lighting in an elegant Checkered pattern

The SE900G External Solid State Drive utilizes a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface to deliver up to 20 GB/s in transfer speed. This new interface is two times faster than a USB 3.2 Gen2x1 interface and four times faster than a USB 3.2 Gen1x1 interface. The incredible data transfer speeds ensure that transferring data to this drive won't interrupt your productivity. The fast data transfer speeds ensure that this SSD is ideal for creators who often work with high-resolution files.

This SSD comes in three different sizes ranging in capacity from 512 GB up to 2 TB. These larger capacities allow for content creators and editors, whose file sizes can become large in a short amount of time. This SSD would be a perfect way to keep your Steam library downloaded while not having a large amount of internal storage on your computer.

The SE900G External Solid State Drive design is incredibly simple but has RGB lighting to accentuate the device. This SSD features RGB lighting, covering 74% of its front cover, ensuring that the lights clearly shine through. The RGB lighting is in an elegant checkered pattern, enables the RGB lighting to easily be a center point to this device without being overpowering.

The SE900G External Solid State Drive offers support for PS5 and Xbox Series X for compatibility. This allows console gamers to experience the superior load times provided by this SSD easily. This SSD also features compatibility for Android, macOS, and Windows OS, which allows for this SSD to be utilized in various applications.

ADATA has yet to announce pricing for any of the SE900G External Solid State Drive's available capacities or when the SE9000G will be available for purchase.