Pokemon Sword And Shield Can Already Run On Yuzu Switch Emulator

Pokemon Sword And Shield have been released today on Nintendo Switch, and the Yuzu emulator can already run the two games.

While the new entries in the Pokemon series do run on the emulator, they are not in a playable state as of now. Still, it's really impressive how the emulator can manage to run games on day one.

Pokémon Sword and Shield has been released, and runs in game in yuzu! There are a few bugs preventing it from being playable - so bear with us as we continue to make yuzu better and better! Get the release: https://t.co/YnCPWX9Ti0 pic.twitter.com/z5lEHrtuSQ — yuzu (@yuzuemu) November 14, 2019

Pokemon Sword and Shield are the first entries in the series to be released on a home console. The two games feature a new region, Galar, new Pokemon, plenty of new features but also some controversial aspects, like the absence of a lot of Pokemon.

Begin your adventure as a Pokemon Trainer by choosing one of three new partner Pokemon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble. Then embark on a journey in the new Galar region, where you’ll challenge the troublemakers of Team Yell, while unraveling the mystery behind the Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta! Explore the Wild Area, a vast expanse of land where the player can freely control the camera. Team up with three other players locally or online in the new multiplayer co-op Max Raid Battles in which players will face off against gigantic and super-strong Pokémon known as Dynamax Pokemon.

Pokemon Sword and Shield are now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide.