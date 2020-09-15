Ys IX: Monstrum Nox New Action Packed Trailer Focuses on Characters

A new Ys IX: Monstrum Nox trailer has been released online, introducing the game's characters.

The new trailer also features plenty of action, showcasing the unique abilities of all the playable characters. You can check out the trailer right below.

Who are the Monstrum? And how are they able to destroy the creatures of the Grimwald Nox? Meet the mysterious protectors of Balduq in our new trailer!

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is the latest entry in the renowned action role-playing game series developed by Falcom. In the new game, Adol and his friend Dogi will find themselves in the city of Balduq, where Adol himself will be imprisoned and turned into a Monstrum, gaining the power to exorcise monsters.

Renowned adventurer Adol “the Red” Christin and his companion Dogi arrive at Balduq, a city annexed by the Romun Empire, only for Adol to be detained before setting foot inside. While imprisoned, he meets a mysterious woman named Aprilis who turns him into a Monstrum, a being with supernatural Gifts and the power to exorcise monsters. Now, Adol must ally with his fellow Monstrum to fend off the fearsome threats emerging from a shadowy dimension called the Grimwald Nox, as well as unravel the mysteries of the Monstrum curse, and the truth behind the unrest within Balduq.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox launches on PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on February 2nd, 2021. The game will hit PC and Nintendo Switch sometime during Summer 2021.