Ys IX: Monstrum Nox to Release on PlayStation 4 on February 2021; PC, Switch Versions to Release During Summer 2021

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox will release in North America and Europe on PlayStation 4 on February 2021, publisher NISA confirmed today.

The ninth main entry in the action role-playing game series developed by Falcom will be released on PlayStation 4 on February 2nd, 2021. The PC and Nintendo Switch versions will come a few months later, during Summer 2021.

A new Ys IX: Monstrum Nox trailer has also been released online, focusing on combat. You can check it out below.

Protecting the city from the creatures of the Grimwald Nox will require the strength and courage of truly extraordinary fighters. Learn how to utilize your strengths, skills, and Monstrum Gifts in the heat of battle with our new trailer for Ys IX: Monstrum Nox!

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox has been confirmed for the West back in June when it was also revealed that PH3 GmbH is assisting with the development of the PC release. This should prevent the PC port from having the same issues that Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana had at launch and that took a long time to be fixed.

Renowned adventurer Adol “the Red” Christin and his companion Dogi arrive at Balduq, a city annexed by the Romun Empire, only for Adol to be detained before setting foot inside. While imprisoned, he meets a mysterious woman named Aprilis who turns him into a Monstrum, a being with supernatural Gifts and the power to exorcise monsters. Now, Adol must ally with his fellow Monstrum to fend off the fearsome threats emerging from a shadowy dimension called the Grimwald Nox, as well as unravel the mysteries of the Monstrum curse, and the truth behind the unrest within Balduq.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox launches on PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on February 2nd, 2021. The game will hit PC and Nintendo Switch sometime during Summer 2021.