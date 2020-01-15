YouTuber Credits Apple Watch, Alerting Him to Tachycardia Caused by Stress and Dehydration

The Apple Watch is a very capable wearable that has left all competition far behind over the past few years. It's not only powerful but the hardware and features part of the mix is quite impressive. A few days ago we covered how the Apple Watch saved a man's life suffering from Tachycardia - an elevated heart condition that might get serious if not attended. Now, we have a similar story of a YouTuber who was diagnosed with the same condition. Let's dive in to see some more details on the story.

Apple Watch Comes to Rescue, Alerts YouTuber to Tachycardia Resulting From Stress and Dehydration

YouTuber Joel Telling has credited the Apple Watch for notifying him to an elevated heart rate. Telling says that the wearable alerted him that his heart rate has been over 120 beats per minute for more than 10 minutes. This made him go to the emergency room and seek medical attention.

The doctors determined the condition as Tachycardia. According to Mayo Clinic, Tachycardia is a condition where the heart beats faster than usual while you're resting. Furthermore Telling states that the doctors ran a series of tests that determined that there was no pulmonary embolism or irregular heart rate activity. Telling said that the most likely cause of the situation was "stress and dehydration from his recent travel". After appropriate medical attention, his heart rate was back to normal.

Last night was fun. This is me in the ER because of tachycardia, with a pulse over 120bpm. Heart tests are fun. pic.twitter.com/rYR8Ctfqn4 — Joel Telling - 3D Printing Nerd (@joeltelling) January 13, 2020

As mentioned earlier, the Apple Watch alerted Telling that his heart was beating faster than usual. The condition can be treated easily with no long-term effects. Yet again, thanks to the Apple Watch, the heart rate was monitored. Take note that Tachycardia could get worse if not attended and can cause heart failure, stroke, and even death.

The Apple Watch does allow you to set a "High Heart Rate" notification level. If the heart rate crosses the set level during a 10-minute period of inactivity, it will notify you. It's good that all worked out for the best.

That's all for now, folks. What are your thoughts on the matter? Sound off in the comments, we would love to hear it from you.