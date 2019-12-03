YouTube Has Lessened ‘Simulated Violent Content’ Restrictions for Videogames Videos

YouTube has just backtracked on the existing restrictions for violent content in videogames videos uploaded on the platform. Google employee 'Hazel' posted the following policy enforcement update a few hours ago.

We know there’s a difference between real-world violence and scripted or simulated violence – such as what you see in movies, TV shows, or video games – so we want to make sure we’re enforcing our violent or graphic content policies consistently. Starting on 12/2, scripted or simulated violent content found in video games will be treated the same as other types of scripted content. What does this mean for Gaming Creators? Future gaming uploads that include scripted or simulated violence may be approved instead of being age-restricted.

There will be fewer restrictions for violence in gaming, but this policy will still maintain our high bar to protect audiences from real-world violence.

We may still age-restrict content if violent or gory imagery is the sole focus of the video. For instance, if the video focuses entirely on the most graphically violent part of a video game. More graphic scenes like dismemberment, decapitations, showing of human corpses with these severe injuries may be age-restricted, while less graphic content may be approved. This Community Guidelines policy enforcement update does not change advertiser-friendly guidelines (which are separate guidelines).

It is good to know that videogames aren't being unfairly penalized anymore compared to other forms of entertainment when it comes to violent or sensitive content, at least on YouTube.