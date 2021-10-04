YouTube Gets a New Continue Watching Feature on the Website

Google has been pretty consistent as far as testing with new features is concerned, and the same goes for YouTube. Aside from the exciting Google Assistant integration for relevant topic suggestions, and the ability to download videos on the web, Google also ruled out picture-in-picture for YouTube on iOS, and now the company is rolling out a new feature on its website that will allow you to transition from your phone to your desktop seamlessly.

Watching Videos on YouTube is a Lot More Convenient Now

With this new feature, if you are watching a video on your Android or iOS device and exist the device before you complete the video, you will now see the unfinished video in the mini-player on the bottom of your screen the next time you open YouTube on the web as per the recent report from 9to5Google, the mini player will show the video you were watching earlier accompanied by prompt asking if you want to continue watching and if you do decide to go that route, the video will start right from the spot on your desktop. Reportedly, the feature also works if you have paused a video on the YouTube for Android TV app.

Lenovo Legion Play is an Android-Based Competitor to Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch

At the moment, you can only pause videos on the app and continue watching on the web. The feature does not work the other way around. This means that you cannot pause a video on the web and get an option to watch it on your smartphone from where you have left. But knowing Google, you might get the feature in the future update. You will have to be logged into the same YouTube account for this feature to work.

The continue watching feature is already rolling out to YouTube users worldwide, but if you have not received it, update the app, and you should have it shortly.