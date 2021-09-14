Your Apple Watch Series 7 Will Support Your Favourite Bands

Apple has just announced the new Apple Watch Series 7. Although the new watch is a minor upgrade over the predecessor, it still is one of the most impressive smartwatches in the market. It is definitely going to give a tough competition to the competitors. With that said, many fans were wondering if Apple is going to ensure that the new smartwatch will support their older, favorite bands.

You Can Use All the Amazing Watch Bands You Own with Apple Watch Series 7

The good news is that aside from having several new bands for the Apple Watch Series 7, the company has ensured that all your old bands will be fully supported. We are not sure about the sizes of the new Apple Watch, but the good news is that the support will be there for those looking to use their older, favorite bands with the new Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in five aluminum colors, three new stainless colors, and two new titanium finish. Apple has also talked about how the new Watch is brighter indoors and has all the bells and whistles you would need in a good smartwatch.

Apple has not given us any release date for the Apple Watch Series 7, but the company was kind enough to tell us that the watch will be available for sale later this fall. Given the chip shortage, we might see some delay.

Will you be picking up the new Apple Watch? Let us know your thoughts about the upcoming smartwatch below.